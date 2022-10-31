No Bollywood actor can reprise my role: Rishab Shetty on ‘Kantara’ remake

Shetty, who has also directed the film says he underwent an emotional and spiritual journey to sink into the character of Shiva, the protagonist

Kantara director and lead protagonist Rishab Shetty who is basking in the success of his film, has said that he doesn’t believe Bollywood would be able to do justice to his character if the film is remade in Hindi.

During a recent interview, when asked which Bollywood actor would be able to play his role best if the film is remade into Hindi, Shetty said he can’t possibly come up with a name as the role involves the actor to go on an emotional and spiritual journey and only someone who shares a connect with the theme would be able to traverse through it.

The film, based in coastal Karnataka, melds folk traditions with human conflicts. Shetty plays Shiva, a Kambala champion in the film, who realizes he is a human vessel for Guliga Daiva, a local deity.

“I don’t know. I can’t think of anyone because I don’t know how I would explain this to another actor. I am emotionally connected to the Daiva Kola (spirit worship) sequence. I can’t even explain how I did it myself because it’s an emotional and spiritual journey. You have to believe in it. We have seen all this since we were kids,” he said.

He, however, said he doesn’t intend to insult anyone from Bollywood which has an abundance of talent.

“There are a lot of good actors here, but this character of Shiva, I can’t imagine anyone playing it,” he said.