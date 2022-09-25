Netflix unveils action footage from Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’

Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of Keya in this action thriller, said the audiences will resonate with the various characters in the movie. "You have these characters that you really connect with and feel for," says the actor in the first look video

Streaming service Netflix has unveiled the first look video of Heart of Stone, in which Bollywood star Alia Bhatt makes her Hollywood debut.

Led by Gal Gadot, the spy thriller, which according to Netflix, will be similar to movies like Mission Impossible and James Bond films, is directed by Tom Harper. The script has been penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

In the first footage from Heart of Stone, which Netflix unveiled during its global fan event Tudum on Saturday (September 25), Gadot and Bhatt are both seen performing some death-defying stunt sequences. Bhatt, who essays the role of Keya, said the audiences will resonate with the various characters in the movie. “You have these characters that you really connect with and feel for,” said the 29-year-old actor, who is seen in a number of shots in the first look video of the film.

Heart of Stone revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success (the verdict is still out on that one) of Brahmastra:Part One – Shiva, shot for the film earlier this year. Gadot called Heart of Stone a “super grounded, raw action thriller”.

“Heart of Stone is gonna be extremely epic. It’s a super grounded, raw action thriller. We really wanted to make sure we keep it realistic so people can feel the pain,” said the Red Notice star. She described her character of Rachel Stone as someone who “lives off the adrenaline” and is “addicted to it”.

Jamie Dornan, who has a pivotal part in the spy thriller, said, “There is so much going on and it is so big-scale.” Heart of Stone, which also has Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer, is produced by Skydances David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbirds Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Gadot and Jaron Varsanos Pilot Wave banner.

