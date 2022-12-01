Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ now holds record for most viewed hours in a week

The series has surpassed the record set by season four of 'Stranger Things', according to Netflix’s internal data measurement

Netflix’s newly released series ‘Wednesday’ which debuted on November 23, now holds the record for the English series with the most viewed hours in a week in the history of Netflix.

The series, based on Charles Addams’ comic strip, has been watched for over 341.2 million hours, is currently trending as number one in 83 countries across the world.

Previously, the record was held by season four of ‘Stranger Things’ with a viewership of over 335 million hours from May 30 to June 5.

‘Stranger Things’, however, still holds the record for the most watched English language series on Netflix, with a viewership of 1.35 billion hours during its first 28 days on the streaming platform.

‘Wednesday’ directed by Tim Burton, stars Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The plot revolves around Addams family’s 16-year-old eccentric daughter ‘Wednesday’.

It talks about Wednesday’s journey post getting enrolled in an unconventional boarding school known as the Nevermore Academy. There, Wednesday finds herself surrounded by mysterious spirits, supernatural creatures and monsters.

It is reported that the show’s season two is currently in the works. A release date, however, has not been released.