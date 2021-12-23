Nationalists have to walk a lonely road in this country: Kangana

Flanked by security men and police officers, Kangana showed up at Mumbai's Khar police station to record her statement for a complaint filed against her for portraying the farmers protest on the Delhi borders as a 'Khalistani movement'

Clad in a white, floral saree and a pearl necklace, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has earned the ire of a Sikh organisation now, finally made an appearance at Mumbai’s Khar police station on Thursday (December 23) morning. Flanked by security men and police officers, she arrived at the police station to record her statement for a complaint filed against her for portraying the farmers protest on the Delhi borders as a ‘Khalistani movement’.

An unrepentant Kangana, who has been booked this time on charges of deliberately hurting the Sikh community’s religious sentiments under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code, took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts about her visit to the police station. The ‘Thailavii’ actor was at her mocking best as she said, “Another day, another visit to the police station. Hundreds of politically motivated FIR and hours of questioning.”

And, donning the role of the injured party, the actor attacked the country for continuing to ill-treat and devalue “nationalists” (sic). According to her post, if you love your nation, “you are on your own against a very powerful enemy”.

Further, she said that those in power would prioritise vote banks and for that, they can encourage terrorism. “So it’s a lonely road and guess what? It’s alright #jaihind”, she said.

Last month, an FIR was registered by the police against Kangana after members of a Sikh body had complained against her Instagram post commenting on the farmers protest. Subsequently, she had been issued a notice to come to the station for questioning. Her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on Wednesday (December 22) but she finally showed up on Thursday.

Kangana had approached the HC earlier this month, seeking that the FIR registered against her at Khar police station be quashed.

Meanwhile, the city police had told the Bombay High Court that they will not arrest her till January 25, 2022 over her social media post that had allegedly linked farmers’ protests to a separatist group. The police issued this statement because the HC had said the issue involved the larger question of Ranaut’s fundamental right to free speech. And that the court will have to grant her some ad-interim relief.