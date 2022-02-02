MS Dhoni’s new avatar as mythological hero Atharva leaves fans in frenzy

MS Dhoni said 'Atharva-The Origin' is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artworks. The author attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more

Fans of cricketer MS Dhoni will now be able to enjoy him in an all-new avatar –as a superhero and a warrior leader in a fantasy graphic novel, Atharva – The Origin. The official motion poster of the graphic novel was released today by MS Dhoni on his official Facebook handle.

The motion poster features a bare-chested Dhoni, with long-flowing hair, giving fans a glimpse into the mystical world of Atharva and also a sneak peek into the first look of him as a superhero. The first look pictures released on Twitter show him in battle mode with a group of warriors attacking him with weapons.

A team of artists has reportedly worked diligently for several years to create the mystical world of Atharva. This graphic novel, which features over 150 lifelike illustrations portraying a racy narrative, has been authored by Ramesh Thamilmani, and has been produced by Chennai-based Virzu Studios along with Midas Deals Private Ltd.

Commenting on the project, MS Dhoni said, “I am thrilled to be associated with this project and it is indeed an exciting venture. Atharva-The Origin is a captivating graphic novel with an engaging story and immersive artwork. Author Ramesh Thamilmani’s attempt to launch India’s first mythological superhero with a contemporary twist will leave every reader wanting for more.”

His fans went crazy on Twitter reposting the pictures talking about their excitement about this new different treat from Captain Cool.

Calling Atharva–The Origin a dream project, author Thamilmani said they had worked for several years to bring alive a vision, an idea and translate it into a masterpiece.

He felt MS Dhoni truly embodies the character Atharva. “Each of the characters and artwork in the novel including that of MS Dhoni’s has been developed post extensive research and every nuance of the world has been created with great attention to detail. Every element in the book – cover to cover – is a testament to our passion. I would like to thank the project head, MVM Vel Mohan and my producers Vincent Adaikalaraj and Ashok Manor, without whom this project would not have been possible,” he said in a statement.

The pre-orders for the book will start this month after the official launch date has been announced.