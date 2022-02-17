Mammootty & Madhavan share trailer of Dulquer’s romantic drama ‘Hey Sinamika’

Brinda 'Master', choreographer turned director said 'Hey Sinamika' is a feel-good movie and young people especially will love it. The film will release in theatres on March 3

A few senior actors posted the newly-released trailer of the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy drama, the Dulquer Salman and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer, Hey Sinamika, on their Twitter pages. The film, which involves a love story that gets “complicated”, is all set to release in the theatres on March 3.

Besides Dulquer’s father, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, veteran actor R Madhavan (who is also ready to release his much awaited Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on July 1) and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also unveiled the trailer on Twitter.

Mammootty shared the trailer of Hey Sinamika on Twitter and wrote, “Unveiling the official trailer of #HeySinamika! Best wishes to @BrindhaGopal1 & the entire team (sic).”

Unveiling the official trailer of #HeySinamika ! Best wishes to @BrindhaGopal1 & the entire team.https://t.co/tzd8tK24Ar — Mammootty (@mammukka) February 16, 2022

While R Madhavan revved up the excitement around the film by adding the wait is finally over! #HeySinamikaTrailer is out now! Love gets complicated @dulQuer @MsKajalAggarwal and @aditiraohydari Directed by @BrindhaGopal1, produced by @jiostudios In cinema halls from March 3rd.

Advertisement

Also read: Dulquer Salman oozes swag in upcoming Tamil film Hey Sinamika

Brinda ‘Master’, who has choreographed many songs in all south Indian languages, Hindi and English, is making her directorial debut with ‘Hey Sinamika’. She told reporters that ‘Hey Sinamika‘ is a “feel-good movie” and she expects young people to love it for sure and describes it as being an “entertaining mix of emotions.”

In the trailer, we see Mouna (Aditi), a weather scientist who falls in love with Yaazhan (Dulquer), a fun-loving guy, who calls himself a “boring” software engineer. They fall in love and after a couple of years Mouna is looking for ways to get out of the marriage. Malavizhi (Kajal Aggarwal) arrives on the scene and Mouna’s life gets complicated as she watches her husband get closer to the other woman.

In the trailer, a tearful Mouna then tells Malavizhi that she wants her husband back. And there are stormy scenes played out between the married couple as life goes awry.

The music for the film has been composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman. Radha Sridhar is the editor while the story is penned by Madhan Karky. Apparently, the title of the film is inspired by a song of Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani. ThGovind Vasantha of ’96’ fame has scored the music for ‘Hey Sinamika’ and songs have already received good response.