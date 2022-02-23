Malayalam film industry pens warm tributes to legendary actor Lalitha

Veteran actor Lalitha passed away late on Tuesday at her residence in Tripunithura near Kochi, at the age of 74

Famous Malayalam film stars such as Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, and Congress leader Shashi have penned heartfelt tributes on Twitter to legendary actor KPAC Lalitha.

Lalitha passed away late on Tuesday (February 22) at her residence in Tripunithura near Kochi, at the age of 74.

The two-time National award winning-actor was one of the highly respected stars of the Malayalam film industry, and was known for her work in films such as Koottukudumbam, Kattathe Kilikkoodu, Amaram, Shantham and Snehaveedu.

The actor who started her film career in 1969 remained active for nearly five decades and acted in languages other than her mother tongue Malayalam. She especially excelled in family roles and donned the roles of mother, sister, and daughter and was known for her comedies as well.

Lalitha received a National award under the supporting actress category for her movies Amaram and Shantham in 1990 and 2000 respectively.

Sharing a photo of Lalitha, Mammooty wrote on Twitter, “I have lost someone I cherish so much, respectfully with memories that will never leave.”

Mammooty’s son, Salmaan, also remembered Lalitha as he penned a heartfelt note for her.

“The most love I’ve felt for a co actor. As an actor she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I’ve never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word,” the 35-year-old star wrote.

Salmaan, who worked with her in films like Charlie and Varane Avashyamund, remembered their last day together on a film’s set. Their last movie is 2020 romantic-drama Varane Avashyamund.

“These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn’t let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other Chakkare Evideya,” Salmaan said.

Sukumaran, who shared screen space with Lalitha in films such as Adam Joan, Amar Akbar Anthony and Hero, said that it was a privilege to work with her.

“Rest in peace Lalitha aunty! It was a privilege to have shared the silver screen with you! One of the finest actors I’ve known,” Sukumaran tweeted.

Actor Keerthy Suresh said that she is “saddened” by the news of Lalitha’s demise.

“Extremely saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary KPAC Lalitha aunty. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” Suresh said.

Tovino Thomas posted her picture and just wrote RIP. While Actor Fahadh Faasil posted a picture of Lalitha with a broken heart emoji and simply wrote, “Rest in peace.”

Filmmaker Santosh Sivan posted on Twitter, “God bless her soul #kpaclalitha is in heaven.”

Known for her versatility in playing a wide range of characters, Lalitha began her acting career as a theatre artist with KPAC (Kerala People’s Arts Club), a theatre collective in Kerala, five decades ago. She forayed into the movie industry in 1969 with Koottukudumbam directed by K S Sethumadhavan.

Lalitha took a break from acting for some time in the late 1970s, but returned in 1983 with Kattathe Kilikkoodu, directed by Bharathan. She was also the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

(With inputs from Agencies)