Lalit Modi announces ‘new beginning’ with Sushmita Sen; see pictures

Lalit Modi, businessman and former chairman of Indian Premier League (IPL), took netizens by surprise as he announced a ‘new beginning’ with actress and former ‘Miss Universe’ Sushmita Sen.

In the tweets posted by Lalit, the two were seen together spending time in Sardinia, Italy.

On Thursday night (July 14), he took to Twitter and wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour in Sardinia with the families – not to mention my better-looking partner Sushmita Sen – a new beginning, a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage. But one day that for sure.”

The post invited a lot of responses from fans, storming both the social media platforms – Instagram and Twitter. Many fans were under the impression that the couple had secretly tied the knot.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Later, Lalit clarified, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too will happen one day.”

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The businessman couldn’t contain his excitement as he promptly changed his profile picture on Instagram and edited his bio, saying: “Finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love Sushmita Sen.” Lalit also posted a media report breaking the news of their union.

However, the actress chose to remain silent on the topic and instead posted a picture where she could be seen basking in Sardinia’s sun. This actress also posted a contemplative quote saying that when people think they are buried in a dark place, they could have been planted.

The picture carousel shared by the businessman showed that the two had known each other for a long time. As per reports, there were rumours that the couple was dating back in 2009.

One old exchange between Lalit and Sushmita went viral when the former had asked her to reply to his SMS. The message received hilarious responses. One of them replied, “she finally responded after 9 years.”

Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen also shared his surprise at the new relationship and said that he would speak about it with his sister.

Among the actors who congratulated the union was Ranveer Singh who dropped an emoticon, cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Shilpa Shetty.

Sushmita was earlier in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl for a few years before they broke up a few months ago. However, the two continue to stay on good terms. Shawl was recently seen at her birthday party.

The actress recently appeared in a talk show hosted by Twinkle Khanna where she expressed her thoughts on marriage. She shared how thrice she came close to marriage but “men were a let down”. She said that her children were never a hindrance to marriage but they rather saved her from making mistakes.

Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters – Renee and Alisah.

Lalit’s wife Minal, who was diagnosed with cancer, passed away in 2018.