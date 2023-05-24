Kollywood round-up: Vijay’s mind-boggling salary, Rajini’s ‘last’ film and Ajith’s motorcycle company

The Federal's round up of Kollywood news - updates on movies of top actors and how superstar Rajnikanth may be working on his last film and Sivakarthikeyan will lock horns with a female antagonist in his next

In this edition of Kollywood round-up, The Federal talks about Vijay’s mind-boggling remuneration for his 68th film, Ajith Kumar’s next ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’ and his adventure company, Kamal Haasan’s excitement over ‘Indian 2’, Rajnikanth quietly getting together his last film, Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ has been pushed to December and much more news from industry sources on stars, their upcoming films and their career moves.

Vijay to get a whopping ₹200cr remuneration for his 68th film

Kollywood Tamil superstar Vijay has been offered a whopping ₹200 crore remuneration for his upcoming biggie with director Venkat Prabhu, say sources in the industry. With this film, Vijay will become the first Tamil actor to take home such a massive salary.

The film’s production house AGS Entertainment had already worked with Vijay in the blockbuster ‘Bigil’. As the yet-untitled film is the production house’s prestigious 25th project, they are going to produce it on a grand scale with eminent technicians. Currently, Yuvan Shankar Raja, the regular music composer of Venkat Prabhu’s films has been confirmed to score music for the film.

Advertisement

The shooting for the film will begin in September or October this year and the team is planning for a grand summer 2024 release. Currently, Vijay is busy shooting for ‘Leo’, the big-budget action thriller with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Watch: Anurag Kashyap couldn’t contact Chiyaan Vikram? | Kennedy | Cannes

Ajith Kumar starts a motorcycle touring company

Actor Ajith Kumar has started a motorcycle touring company—AK Moto Ride. In an official statement, the actor said: “AK Moto Ride will offer avid riders, adventure enthusiasts, and wanderlust seekers tours that explore not only the scenic landscapes of India but also exotic international roads. With an unwavering commitment to safety and comfort, AK Moto Ride will provide a fleet of meticulously maintained adventure touring superbikes, ensuring reliability and performance throughout the tours. Professional guides well-versed in the intricacies of motorcycle tours and with extensive knowledge of local customs and traditions will offer riders a seamless and immersive experience from start to finish”.

Meanwhile, Ajith is getting ready for his next Kollywood film – ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’. To be produced by Lyca Productions and directed by Magizh Thirumeni, ‘Vidaa Muyarchi’s principal shoot will begin by the first week of June. The current music sensation Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the film. The film’s makers are planning for a grand release in the summer of 2024.

Kamal Haasan is upbeat about ‘Indian 2’

Veteran Kamal Haasan, who has seen the rushes of ‘Indian 2’ is upbeat about the output. He personally congratulated the film’s director Shankar for his grand vision and has been sharing his excitement with his friends in the industry.

‘Indian 2’ is the sequel to the blockbuster 1996 film that had a terrific run across the country. As Kamal Haasan’s recent film Vikram put him back into the tier-1 slot, the actor feels that ‘Indian 2’ will further strengthen his position as a top star.

Produced by Lyca and Red Giant Movies, Anirudh scores the music for the magnum opus. Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, and Bobby Simha play pivotal characters in the film.

Also read: Ageless amore: We need more love stories featuring middle-aged, older people

Rajinikanth quietly getting together his last film?

If reports are to be believed, superstar Rajinikanth is busy getting his last film together before bidding adieu to the silver screen. The veteran actor is currently busy shooting for his daughter Aishwarya’s directorial film ‘Laal Salaam’, in which he plays an extended cameo.

Rajinikanth also has an action comedy ‘Jailer’ that is scheduled to release on August 11. Produced by Sun Pictures, Nelson is directing the film. The superstar has also signed a film to be directed by ‘Jai Bhim’ filmmaker TJ Gnanavel.

Insiders in the industry have said that the actor is indeed getting his last film together. Lokesh Kanagaraj, the most sought-after Tamil filmmaker has narrated the script recently to Rajinikanth, who feels that this can probably be his swan song.

Silambarasan TR undergoes rigorous training in London

Silambarasan TR, the ‘Pathu Thala’ actor, earlier trained in sword-fighting in Thailand for his upcoming film with the ‘Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal’ filmmaker Desingh Periyasamy. Now, the actor is in London for a rigorous training session for the film.

Touted to be a period-action fantasy film, Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International is bankrolling the biggie. Besides the yet-untitled film, Silambarasan TR hasn’t signed any other new movie, as he feels that this film will take him to the next level.

Dhanush’s Captain Miller pushed to December

Dhanush’s period action film Captain Miller was originally planned for a Diwali release. But our sources in the industry say that the movie is likely to release on Christmas. The shoot of the film is yet to be wrapped up and the makers also need some time to work on the CGI portions.

Directed by Arun Matheeswaran, GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for the film. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and Nassar are playing pivotal characters in Captain Miller.

The film is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films.

‘Thangalaan’ release depends on Vikram’s recovery

Recently, actor Vikram had a rib injury during the rehearsals of his upcoming period film ‘Thangalaan’ with director Pa Ranjith. The film was originally scheduled for a September release but the makers are waiting for Vikram to fully recover from the injury to complete the film.

Sources say that only twenty days of shooting is left and if Vikram recovers next month, they are ready to wrap it up. As of now, the producers are hoping to complete the movie and release it for the Vinayagar Chathurthi weekend. Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan are playing key characters in ‘Thangalaan’.

Sivakarthikeyan gets a female villain in ‘Ayalaan’

Superstar Rajinikanth has delivered many blockbusters by locking horns with female villains in films like ‘Padayappa’ and ‘Mannan’. Now, it’s time for his ardent fan Sivakarthikeyan to repeat the formula.

Yes, we hear that Isha Gopikkar, the yesteryear leading actress is the antagonist in Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film ‘Ayalaan’. The long-delayed film is all set to release in Diwali. Produced by 24 AM Studios, AR Rahman is scoring the music for the film, which is being directed by Ravikumar of ‘Indru Netru Naalai’ fame.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in the film,which also has a cute alien creature.