Keerthy Suresh’s whacky sports drama ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ to release on Jan 28 in theatres

Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen playing Rajnikanth’s beloved sister in Annaatthe, will now appear as a spunky village girl beset with bad luck who then goes on to become a 10 metre rifle shooter in Nagesh Kukunoor’s ‘Good Luck Sakhi’. This film, which had been delayed due to the pandemic, finally releases on January 28 in theatres.

The actress took to her Twitter handle to share the trailer of this feel-good sports drama. She wrote, “What’s our habit? Winning! Here’s the entertaining trailer of #GoodLuckSakhi.”

The director Kukunoor had reportedly written Good Luck Sakhi, which he calls a whacky, sports romance comedy, years ago hoping to collaborate with late director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. He had found the idea after he had spotted a news clipping of shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar around 23 years ago.

The trailer of ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ begins with Jagapathi Babu promising to train young people into top shooters of the country. There’s village girl Keerthy Suresh who is constantly shunned as ‘Bad Luck’ Sakhi as everyone in her village believes she brings bad luck to them. Despite this negative image of her in the village, Goli Raju (Aadhi Pinisetty), who plays her love interest, recommends her name to Jagapathi Babu to train her as a shooter.

The villagers oppose this move, saying shooting is not meant for women. As Sakhi begins training, she fails despite training hard. How she overcomes her hurdles with the help of Jagapathi Babu and how she achieves her goal form the crux of the story. The film’s director Nagesh Kukunoor seems to have made the project a commercial movie with women empowerment as its core theme.

‘Good Luck Sakhi’ is a multi-lingual film made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film while Sudheer Chandra Padiri is producing it for Worth A Shot Motion Arts. The music is by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Chirantan Das.