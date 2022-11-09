Kantara ‘must-watch’ film, proud to be Kannadiga: Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath

Kantara, based in coastal Karnataka, melds folk traditions with human conflicts. Shetty plays Shiva, a Kambala champion in the film, who realises he is a human vessel for Guliga Daiva, a local deity.

Rishab Shetty’s Kannada movie Kantara continues to earn praise and Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of online brokerage firm Zerodha, has called it a “must-watch” film.

Kantara has been a massive box-office success. Recently, the film completed one month of its release and according to Shetty it has become the “most viewed film in Karnataka among all the movies produced by Hombale Films”.

On Tuesday (November 8), Kamath took to Twitter to review the movie after watching it. He said that he feels proud to be a Kannadiga and added that the last 30 minutes of the movie gave him goosebumps.

“Just watched Kantara, & it is one of those moments when you feel proud to be a Kannadiga. Even more, since my roots are where the movie was shot. Still have goosebumps from the last 30 mins. It is a must-watch,” Kamath wrote.

Shetty reacted to this appreciation by posting a heart emoji.

Author Amish Tripathi too praised the film. “What A Movie! The haunting Varaha Roopam is still playing in my mind,” he posted.

After the success in Kannada, Kantara producers released the movie in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The film, based in coastal Karnataka, melds folk traditions with human conflicts. Shetty plays Shiva, a Kambala champion in the film, who realises he is a human vessel for Guliga Daiva, a local deity.

Meanwhile, in an interview last month, Shetty said that he doesn’t believe Bollywood would be able to do justice to his character if the film is remade in Hindi.

“I don’t know. I can’t think of anyone because I don’t know how I would explain this to another actor. I am emotionally connected to the Daiva Kola (spirit worship) sequence. I can’t even explain how I did it myself because it’s an emotional and spiritual journey. You have to believe in it. We have seen all this since we were kids,” he said.