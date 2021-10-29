Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, dies, fans & friends aghast

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to sources. An official confirmation is awaited.

The 46-year-old actor had complained of chest pain at 11 am after which he went to a local clinic in Bengaluru and got an ECG done. It was confirmed that it was a heart attack.

He was rushed to Vikram Hospital and on the way, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Actor Puneeth Rajumar suffered a cardiac arrest. We are doing all we can. His condition is critical,” the doctors had said earlier.

Fans were aghast and shocked at the news. People were crowding at the hospital where Puneeth Rajkumar was admitted.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and a number of top dignitaries have reached the hospital.

Security forces have been deployed at the actor’s residence and the hospital. They have blocked roads leading to the actor’s house.

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Puneeth is the fifth and youngest child of yesteryear Kannada superstar Rajkumar.

Puneeth is survived by his wife Ashwini Revanth, and daughters Drithi and Vanditha.

Fans gather outside Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital where Kannada actor #PuneethRajkumar is currently hospitalized after suffering a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/aNfCAIsy8l — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) October 29, 2021

Puneeth Rajkumar had given memorable performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) as a child artiste. He was awarded the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role of Ramu in Bettada Hoovu.

Puneeth made a comeback as a lead hero in commercially successful films, such as Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017).