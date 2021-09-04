Actor Arya visits Chennai police after clean chit in cheating case. Why?

The CCB tracked down two impersonators who had cheated the woman of Sri Lankan origin from Germany who had accused Arya of promising her of marriage and swindling her of 70 lakh

After being cleared of being involved in cheating a woman in Germany of money after promising to marry her, Tamil actor Arya’s recent visit to the Chennai police commissioner’s office has raised eyebrows.

A Times of India report said that the actor, who had heaved a sigh of relief after two impersonators were arrested in the cheating case filed by the German woman, visited the Commissioner of Chennai’s office to express his gratitude to the police for solving the case and clearing his name. He also wanted to remove his name and mother’s name from the FIR filed by the German woman, the TOI report added.

Last month, Tamil actor Arya found himself in a hot soup and went through a period of “mental trauma” when he was accused by a woman of Sri Lankan origin in Germany of cheating her of ₹70 lakh after promising to marry her.

Advertisement

Arya, whose wife Sayyeshaa Saigal, had just given birth to a baby girl in July, was in the limelight on the professional front as well for the accolades he had received for his role in the Pa Ranjith boxing drama, ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’. But he was interrogated by the Chennai police twice when German national Vidja approached the Indian embassy in Germany to complain that Arya had cheated her. She had reportedly submitted the screenshot of her WhatsApp chats with Arya, said a Times of India report.

Also read: Does Pa Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai land a punch on AIADMK?

After being summoned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Chennai City police on the matter, Arya convinced the police that it seemed to be the handiwork of people impersonating him.

Though the actor was reportedly upset, a close friend of his told the media that it is not uncommon for celebrities to be targeted for blackmail. “Every major actor goes through it. It’s Arya’s turn now. We know the truth. Arya’s family and friends are not worried.”

After interrogating the actor, the CCB started investigating the case and tracked down two suspects in Puliathope, Mohammed Arman for impersonating Arya and his nephew Mohammad Hussaini for assisting him. The police was able to track down the duo to their residence from the IP address they had used to communicate with the Sri Lankan woman and their money transactions.

An India Today report said that Mohammed Arman had contacted the German woman impersonating as actor Arya making her believe that he would marry her and then swindled money from her. The perpetrators were arrested on August 24 and sent to judicial custody.

Also read: Sarapatta Parambarai: Predictable fare with bouts of brilliance

Actor Arya heaved a sigh of relief and then revealed the “mental trauma” he had gone through during the entire process. He tweeted thanking the Chennai police and the cyber crime team for arresting the real cultpirt. “It was real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me”.

I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_

Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and

Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me 🤗 — Arya (@arya_offl) August 24, 2021

In 2018, the actor landed in a big controversy when he participated in a reality show ‘Enga Veetu Mapillai’which had revolved around finding a bride for him. But Arya ended the show without choosing a bride saying he did not want to hurt others by choosing one person. He was however slammed on social media for that show.

Meanwhile, in March 2019, the actor finally tied the knot with girlfriend Saigal in Hyderabad after working in films such as “Ghajinikanth” and “Kaappaan” today. Saigal, 23, is the grandniece of Saira Banu and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who died recently.

Arya will next be seen in Tamil horror comedy, Sundar C’s ‘Aranmanai 3’, which is gearing up for release this month, while songs from his upcoming film ‘Enemy’ with good friend Vishal also ruled social media.