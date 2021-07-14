Indian-origin man wins MasterChef Australia 13

Justin Narayan edged out fellow finalists Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell, taking home US$250,000 in prize money along with the MasterChef trophy

A first-generation Australian with Indian and Fijian heritage has won MasterChef Australia Season 13.

Justin Narayan edged out fellow finalists Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell, taking home US$250,000 (Rs 1.86 crore) in prize money along with the MasterChef trophy.

The 27-year-old Fijian Indian lives in Perth, Western Australia. He began cooking at the age of 13 and his dishes are inspired by both India and Fiji. He impressed the judges with dishes like Indian chicken tacos, charcoal chicken with garlic sauce, flatbread and pickle salad, and Indian chicken curry.

Narayan is the second contestant of Indian origin, after prison guard Sashi Cheliah, to win the first prize.

According to reports, Narayan wants to run a food truck or restaurant.

After the win, he took to his Instagram account and thanked everyone for supporting him. “Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever’s reading this I love you,” he wrote, sharing a string of pictures from the finale.

“I feel incredibly honoured and humbled to have that title and to be able to win this competition. I’m genuinely going to take a week to process this and let it sink in, and then I’ll, like, write you an email, let you know how I feel,” he told News18.com