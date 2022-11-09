How ‘Joyland,’ Pakistan’s Oscars entry, breaks taboos, tackles homophobia

Set in Lahore, ‘Joyland’ tells the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family who falls for a trans woman. It became the first-ever Pakistani competitive entry at Cannes in May this year.

Saim Sadiq’s feature debut, Joyland, Pakistan’s entry for Oscars 2023, has become one of the most-talked-about movies on the roster of upcoming films from the subcontinent ever since it became the first-ever Pakistani competitive entry at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year. It won the Queer Palm prize for best LGBT, queer or feminist-themed movie and also bagged the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard segment, which focuses on young and innovative talents in cinema.

The Urdu-language drama film has received several accolades worldwide since the recognition at Cannes. The film, which is all set to release in Pakistan on November 18, was a rage at the premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October where the picture’s sold-out screenings were met with an ecstatic reception. Last week, it had its US premiere in the heart of Hollywood: at the 2022 American Film Institure (AFI) Fest, which was held from November 2 through November 6. The movie won over critics. Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter, wrote: “It is a family saga, one that (the director) Sadiq uses to observe how gender norms constrict, and then asphyxiate, individuals… and An aching consideration of gender and sexuality.”

The warm reception in India

Joyland also made waves at its India premiere at the 11th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF): the shows were housefull, with a queue lining up outside the venue where the audience eagerly waited to watch the Cannes winner from Pakistan.

DIFF was held at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), McLeod Ganj, from November 3 to November 6, 2022. The online programme of DIFF will be accessible to viewers who could not attend the physical edition this year; DIFF’s digital edition, with a truncated lineup, is currently online: it began on November 7 and will conclude on November 13. A tweet from the official account of DIFF described Joyland as “Stunning. Incredible. Mesmerising. Jaw-dropping,” with a picture of a large audience marvelling at Sadiq’s brilliance.

The screening in India, and the unrestrained appreciation for the film, is nothing short of a feat, considering the fact that the political differences between the neighbouring countries have escalated in recent years, making it nearly impossible for artistes across the border to collaborate on arts and culture.

Following the screening at DIFF, the film received rave reviews. It was reported that originally, there was only one show for Joyland scheduled at DIFF, but another show was arranged after popular demand. “The joy for Joyland is immense at DIFF,” wrote a user while attaching a video of the long queue of cinephiles waiting to watch Joyland at DIFF. After the film, many viewers got emotional; they were seen crying and hugging one other.

A tale of sexual rebellion

Set in Lahore, it is a tale of sexual revolution; it tells the story of the youngest son in a patriarchal family, who is expected to produce a baby boy with his wife, but ends up belying the expectations of his family when he joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for the troupe’s director, a trans woman.

Written and directed by Sadiq, and produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and Lauren Mann, Joyland features Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Alina Khan, Sarwat Gillani, Salman Peerzada, Sohail Sameer and Sania Saeed. The married cis-man, Haider (Ali Junejo), sparks a sexual rebellion within his patriarchal family after he lands a gig as a backup dancer in a queer cabaret and falls for the trans woman, Biba, played by Alina Khan.

Official entry selection: A tough call

When Pakistan’s Oscars Selection Committee shortlisted Joyland as the country’s submission to the 95th Academy Awards for the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category on September 30, it was a tough call that entailed much deliberation: for a largely conservative country to send a bold movie as its official entry entailed that the committee had to spend a lot of time in weighing the pros and cons to select of choosing a story of sexual rebellion, trans-identity, love and desire in Pakistan. Ultimately, however, it decided in favour of the film that takes sexual taboos head on, and tackles homophobia with tremendous sensitivity and empathy.

“We are delighted to be able to send one of our best to compete at the Academy Awards this year. Joyland gives us hope that Pakistani cinema is finally leaving a mark on the world stage. This may just be the year we get noticed!…” said Pakistan Oscar Committee chair, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

What conversation will Joyland start?

On October 6, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai joined Joyland as its executive producer. The country’s youngest Nobel prize laureate, who recently announced three ventures with Apple Inc, met Sadiq in person at the film’s UK premiere. Malala told a Pakistani publication that she was “incredibly proud to support a film that proves Pakistani artists are among the best in global cinema.” In a statement, she said: “Joyland invites us to open our eyes to the people closest to us — to see our family members and friends as they are, not colored by our own expectations or societal bias.”

“What I hope to bring to the table are the voices of women of color, and debut writers and Muslim directors and writers,” Malala told the publication. “I hope we can have a wide range of perspectives and that we challenge some of the stereotypes we hold in our societies. And I also hope that the content is entertaining and that people fall in love with the characters and have the best time together.”

Meanwhile, director-writer Sadiq, recently told Pakistan’s newspaper The Express Tribune that he never really thought Joyland would achieve something for the country. His endeavour, he said, was “artistically driven”. Earlier, Sadiq had told Variety: “There is something to be said about how we’ve been talking on issues about identity and sexuality and gender, and the politics regarding trans issues, which we’ve only seen with the Western frame of reference so far in movies and film. That may not be the same as what is a South Asian frame of reference, because, even though the issues are pretty much the same, the way of dealing with them emotionally and politically, are very different.

He added: “This film does introduce a new leaf in terms of the conversation around that, because it’s just refreshing to see a very empowered trans character who happens to be brown and Muslim and in a country like Pakistan.”

Ahead of the release of Joyland in Pakistan, Sadiq is upbeat despite the pre-release anxiety. “It’s a very exciting time,” he recently told The Express Tribune. “There’s a lot of but it’s exciting that the film will finally release where it was supposed to. It was always made for the local audience. I’m excited that they will get to see it, but more importantly, I’m excited to hear what they think of it because we’ve already had a lot of reviews from people abroad. We know they liked it, but I’m curious to see what the conversation is going to be like here.”

The hope for the Oscar

For Sadiq, it’s the film’s Pakistan release that is his “primary” focus; everything else is a bonus. “Of course, with the Oscars, there’s optimism and excitement but the intent is for the film to be seen and the Oscars will enable that eventual goal. I want all kinds of people to see it instead of it becoming a niche for people who already agree with my point,” he said in a recent interview.

Yousafzai, on her part, is unequivocal about her support for the film. “This film deserves an Oscar and I’m really proud that it’s been submitted from Pakistan – it deserves all the awards out there. And I hope that more and more people step forward and nominate the film,” Yousafzai told a Paksitani newspaper. “I will be doing all that is in my capacity, whether that’s in person or in any other way, to tell everyone that this is an incredible movie, watch it, nominate it, support it.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will choose the final nominees for all award categories, including International Feature Film, in December 2022. The complete and final list of Oscar nominees will be announced on January 24, 2023. The presentation show for the 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023.