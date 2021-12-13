After 21 years…Harnaaz Sandhu becomes 3rd Indian to win Miss Universe

A resident of Chandigarh, Sandhu, 21, is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration. She is the third Miss Universe from India after Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen (1994)

The Miss Universe crown came back home after 21 years, after actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu won the title on Sunday, beating contestants from 79 countries.

Sandhu, 21, was crowned the 70th Miss Universe by predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico at the Israeli Red Sea resort town of Eilat.

India’s Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe last in 2000, preceded by Sushmita Sen in 1994.

The town on the Red Sea has a small but vibrant Indian community and many were present at the ceremony to cheer for Sandhu.

A resident of Chandigarh, Sandhu is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration.

While Paraguays Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third at the 70th Miss Universe Competition.

“I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organization for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me,” Sandhu said.

“Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride,” she said.

Sandhu will move to New York City where she will live during her reign and become a spokesperson for various causes alongside the Miss Universe Organisation.

Sandhu, during the final question and answer round, was asked what advice she would give to young women on dealing with pressure.

“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide,” she said.

“This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today,” she said.

Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

Also an actor, she has worked in Punjabi films including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

Congratulations in order

Personalities from the Hindi film industry including former pageant winners and beauty queens like Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated Sandhu on her win.

Sen congratulated Sandhu on her win and called her ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ (pride of every Indian). The Aarya star said 21-year-old Sandhu was “destined” to bring back the crown home after the long wait of 21 years.

“Soooooo proud of you! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old, you were destined),” she wrote on Instagram. Sen also said she hopes Sandhu enjoys “every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you.” “May you reign supreme! My love & regards to your Maa & family… bohut bohut Mubarak,” she added.

Congratulating Sandhu, Dutta welcomed her to the club. “Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse,” the actor-producer said.

Sharing similar sentiments, Chopra Jonas – who won the Miss World title in 2000 – tweeted, “And the New Miss Universe is… Miss India. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu… bringing the crown home after 21 years.”

Dia Mirza, the winner of the Miss Asia Pacific International 2000 crown, too expressed her excitement over Sandhu’s win. “Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 India is proud of you! #HarnaazSandhu #MissUniverse2021 Chak De Phatte!!! India Wins Miss Universe 21 years after @LaraDutta won Miss Universe in 2000,” the actor said in a tweet.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the video of Sandhu’s winning moment on her Instagram Stories and congratulated the newly crowned Miss Universe on the feat. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra also lauded the model. “The crown has a new queen and it has come back home after 21 years. Many congratulations Harnaaz Sandhu, on being crowned the Miss Universe 2021 and making all of us proud. #ProudMoment,” she wrote.

Actor-model Urvashi Rautela, who was one of the judges at the pageant, said it was an emotional moment for her when Sandhu was announced as the winner. “As a #MissUniverse Judge made the best decision. I can’t stop crying… We did it India,” Rautela wrote on Instagram as she shared the video of Sandhu being announced the winner.

The ceremony was hosted by Steve Harvey and saw performances from American singer JoJo. The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari López, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer. It was for the first time that Isarel hosted the Miss Universe ceremony with the tourism ministry spending NIS 6.5 million (around ₹16 crore) to assist with the pageant.

(With inputs from agencies)