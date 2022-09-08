Google doodle pays tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on 96th birthday

Born in Assam’s Tinsukia district in 1926, Hazarika was not only a singer who rendered mellifluous numbers in several languages, but was also a music composer, poet, actor, journalist and filmmaker

Google on Thursday paid tribute to renowned Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika by posting a doodle of the prodigal musician on his 96th birth anniversary.

“Did you know Bhupen Hazarika was an Assamese-Indian prodigy who began singing and composing music for film studios at just 12 years old!?” Google Doodles tweeted, sharing an information link about the singer.

Did you know Bhupen Hazarika was an Assamese-Indian child prodigy who began singing and composing music for film studios at just 12 years old!? Learn more about his inspiring life and legacy → https://t.co/mF5WRwB4K4 #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/kysOqxZD6w — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 7, 2022

Born in Assam’s Tinsukia district in 1926, Hazarika was not only a singer who rendered mellifluous numbers in several languages, but was also a music composer, poet, actor, journalist and filmmaker.

He passed away in Mumbai on November 5, 2011, at the age of 85.

It was Hazarika’s mother who introduced him to traditional Assamese music early in his life. As the age of 10, he was discovered by renowned Assamese lyricist, playwright and filmmaker Jyotiprasad Agarwala and noted Assamese artist-poet Bishnu Prasada Rabha, when he performed a Borgeet, traditional classical devotional songs, at a public function.

The duo gave him the chance to record his debut song for the Aurora Studio for the Selona Company.

He started penning songs at the age of 12 and recorded songs for the films Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswa Bijoy Naujawan.

A master’s degree holder in political science from the Benares Hindu University, Hazarika did a PhD in mass communication from America’s Columbia University in 1952.

During his time at Columbia University, he was greatly influenced by the ideology of civil rights activist Paul Robeson which in turn inspired him to compose the famous song ‘Bistirno Parore’.

Hazarika was also closely associated with the Indian People’s Theatre’s Association, CPI’s cultural arm and was appointed the secretary of the reception committee of the Third All Assam Conference of IPTA in 1955.

On his return to India after completing his studies, Hazarika immersed himself into composing songs and films to popularize Assamese culture on the global platform.

In his career of six decades, Hazarika made several award-winning films including Shakuntala Sur and Pratidwani. His other films were Lati Ghati, Chik Mik Bijuli, For Whom the Sun Shines and Mera Dharam Meri Maa.

His music in films like Rudaali, Arop and Ek Pal were critically acclaimed. He won the National Award for the Best Music Director for Rudaali in 1993.