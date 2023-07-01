From Trial by Fire to Kerala Crime Files: Six OTT series that stood out in the first half of 2023

In the first half of 2023, there were some amazing shows on streaming platforms that grabbed our attention. The Federal takes a closer look at six of these shows that were made with great skill

In the first half of 2023, there were some amazing shows on streaming platforms that grabbed our attention. These shows — from thought-provoking dramas to historical sagas and thrilling crime stories — were made with great skill and pushed the boundaries of storytelling. The Federal takes a closer look at six of these shows:

Trial By Fire: Abhay Deol-starrer Trial By Fire, helmed and created by Prashant Nair, is a compelling show (Netflix, January 13) that revolves around the tragic Uphaar Cinema fire incident. The series employs a unique format, beginning each episode with a timestamp that marks the passage of time since the catastrophe. As the story progresses, the temporal width expands, spanning several months, years, and finally culminating in the Supreme Court verdict. This format not only succinctly portrays the years of waiting for justice but also highlights the show’s craftsmanship and profound understanding of crime and punishment.

The Uphaar Cinema fire occurred on June 13, 1997, when a faulty transformer caused a devastating fire in the theatre owned by industrialist brothers Sushil and Gopal Ansal. The management’s gross negligence, including bolting doors from the outside, complete blackout during the fire, and blocking exits with extra seats, resulted in 59 people dying of asphyxiation and over 100 others suffering severe injuries. Despite the heinous nature of the crime, the perpetrators, the Ansals, have managed to evade judicial punishment for nearly three decades.

The glimmer of justice in this case emerges from the relentless efforts of a group of resilient individuals who have dedicated years of their lives to seeking justice for their lost loved ones. Led by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, a couple who lost both their children in the tragedy, these families formed an association called AVUT (Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy) and have tirelessly pursued justice. Although justice has been delayed, the series delves into the complexities of the ‘us vs them’ narrative, puncturing the assumption of easy demarcations. It highlights the lives that are upended between these factions and the multitude of casualties caused by the singular pursuit of justice. Ultimately, Trial By Fire presents a compelling argument that loss can be the origin story of bravery and emphasises the importance of remembering the extent of the tragedy, not just the identity of the perpetrators.

Rocket Boys 2: Abhay Pannu’s web series featuring Jim Sarbh as Homi Bhabha and Ishwak Singh as Vikram Sarabhai (Sony LIV, March 15) explores the power dynamics and interplay between science and politics in nation-building. The story unfolds through eight hour-long episodes, delving into various plotlines. It showcases the ambitious quest of Homi J. Bhabha to develop an atom bomb for India’s security and his persuasion of Vikram Sarabhai to choose power for the sake of peace. The season also delves into conspiracy theories surrounding Bhabha’s death, Sarabhai’s rocket experiments, and his extramarital affair, which takes a toll on his marriage.

One of the remarkable aspects of Rocket Boys 2 is its ability to utilise streaming to its full potential, offering a narrative that is not confined by time constraints. The series goes beyond individual characters and focuses on the story of a young nation striving for autonomy and glory, with luminaries like Indira Gandhi, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and others making their mark. Imperfect and multidimensional portrayals of the titular characters, Bhabha and Sarabhai, add depth to the series, highlighting their personal and professional struggles.

Rocket Boys 2 skilfully blends fact and fiction, simplifying history and science while diving into intricate details when necessary. The outstanding performances of the cast, particularly Jim Sarbh as Bhabha and Regina Cassandra as Mrinalini Sarabhai, contribute to the show’s allure and captivate viewers. A montage of hope and courage, it stresses on the need for these qualities when navigating politics and personal life. And pays tribute to the leaders who laid the foundation for India’s greatness, passing the baton to future visionaries.

Jubilee: The 10-episode period drama created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen (Amazon Prime, April 7) showcases the filmmaker’s mastery in storytelling and filmmaking. Motwane’s ability to capture the intricacies of human emotions and build expansive universes is evident in this lavish drama set against the backdrop of the Partition trauma. The series strikes a delicate balance between subtext and context, rhythm and emotion, delivering a vivid tapestry of ambition, history, and stardom.

Motwane bridges the gap between context and subtext in Jubilee, illustrating the journey of success by examining what there is to gain. The show blends facts and fabrication to create a portrait of the Hindi film industry, centred around Roy Talkies, a film studio run by the scheming Srikant Roy (played brilliantly by Prosenjit Chatterjee) and his wife, the top-billed heroine Sumitra Devi (Aditi Rao Hydari). The narrative follows their efforts to launch a new face, Jamshed Khan (Nandish Singh Sandhu), as the studio’s saviour while navigating personal affairs and rivalries.

Set between 1947 and 1953, Jubilee effectively uses filmmaking techniques to draw parallels between the fictional Roy Talkies and real-life Bombay Talkies. The show’s complex narrative mirrors the complexities of a newly-independent India grappling with the aftermath of Partition violence. While it employs spot-the-reference filmmaking, Motwane and Sen ensure that the references do not overwhelm the plot, allowing the emotional conflicts of Jubilee to stand on their own.

Dahaad: The series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti (Amazon Prime, May 12) sheds light on the hidden truths of Indian society through the medium of fiction. In a remote corner of Rajasthan, women are disappearing without anyone seeming to care. The show explores the interconnected web of disappearances and murders across the state, unravelling a ruthless serial killer’s actions.

Unlike Sudipto Sen’s film, The Kerala Story, which uses questionable facts and figures to propel a biased agenda, Dahaad focuses on exposing the smokescreens of bigotry and highlighting who benefits from them. The show meticulously constructs a plausible fictitious world and pays diligent attention to its characters, offsetting the poison of propaganda. It delves into the lives of the characters, treating them as real individuals, rather than caricatures used to further an agenda.

It highlights the oppressive dynamics and the lengths to which marginalised communities have to go to be heard. Through its narrative, Dahaad unveils the hidden realities of Indian society, particularly the vicious forms of patriarchy prevalent in Rajasthan. Featuring Vijay Varma as the serial killer, Sonakshi Sinha as the determined police officer and Gulshan Devaiah as the SHO, Dahaad exposes the prejudices, social hierarchies, and gender dynamics that perpetuate violence against women.

Modern Love Chennai: The anthology series is based on the New York Times column by John Carney. The show has previously attempted to adapt the concept in an Indian setting with mixed results. However, Modern Love Chennai (Amazon, May 18) seems to have addressed past issues and delivered a consistently engaging and emotional experience. The creative producer, Thiagarajan Kumararaja, has brought together a diverse set of voices that explore the broader definitions of love and modern-day romance.

The Chennai edition of Modern Love comprises six episodes, each taking a holistic approach towards showcasing different aspects of love. One episode titled ‘Margazhi’ tells the story of Jasmine, a teenager who finds happiness and colour in her life through love. Another episode titled ‘Imaigal’ portrays the complexities of a middle-class marriage and the sacrifices made for love. The charmingly funny ‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’ parodies Tamil cinema’s portrayal of love, while ‘Lalagunda Bommaigal’ presents love as a happy compromise. The final episode, ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai,’ explores the basics of courtship and the various dimensions of love.

The show successfully captures the essence of love and modern relationships. Each episode offers a unique perspective on love, from the innocence of first love to the compromises made in long-term relationships. The show strikes a balance between adventure and sentimentality, making it a captivating watch. With its diverse storytelling and emotional impact, Modern Love Chennai stands out as a compelling addition to the anthology series, leaving viewers with a range of mixed emotions and a deeper understanding of love in the modern world.

Kerala Crime Files: Kerala Crime Files (Disney + Hotstar, June 23) is a ground-breaking web series in Malayalam that has set a new standard for streaming content in the region. Divided into six episodes, each lasting under 30 minutes, the series follows a police procedural unfolding over six days after the murder of a sex worker in Kochi in 2011. The attention to detail and realistic approach make this series stand out among recent offerings in Malayalam cinema.

Director Ahammed Khabeer, known for his previous films June and Madhuram, demonstrates his versatility by successfully venturing into a different genre. The performances of the fresh cast, led by Aju Varghese, who delivers a standout performance as sub-inspector Manoj, add authenticity to the series. The meticulous investigation is intertwined with glimpses into the personal lives of the police team, making the characters relatable and human.

Although Kerala Crime Files loses some momentum as the series progresses, the even pacing and intriguing twists at the end of each episode keep viewers engaged. The climax may be underwhelming compared to the build-up, but it remains a logical outcome. The series stands out for its strong performances, and relatable characters, making it a must-watch for fans of Malayalam cinema.