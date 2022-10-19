Fawad Khan’s ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ sets new record globally

'The Legend of Maula Jatt', which opened on October 13 in over 500 screens in 25 markets, has minted a whopping PKR 51crore or $2.3 million, globally, setting a new record worldwide

Pakistan heartthrob Fawad Khan’s action fantasy film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, has set a new milestone for a Pakistan-made or Punjabi-language film at the global box-office. The film, which opened on October 13 in over 500 screens in 25 markets, has minted a whopping PKR 51crore or $2.3 million, globally, setting a new record worldwide, said reports.

A remake of the 1979 cult classic, Maula Jat, the movie has set a new benchmark for Pakistani movies and their worldwide reception. It has emerged as the highest grossing Pakistani film. The Legend of Maula Jatt broke box-office records in the USA minting $290,000, but in the UK, the figures were higher as the movie earned $355,000. In the UAE market, the film went on to rake its highest earnings with a massive $515,000. The Fawad-starrer took as total of $517,000 at the ticket counters in Pakistan on its first weekend.

The story of The Legend of Maula Jatt traces the journey of prize-fighter Maula Jatt (played by Fawad Khan), who has to fight against one of the most fearsome fighters of the time in the land of Punjab, Noori Natt. The film’s cast includes Mahira Khan (who along with Fawad Khan gave the most memorable and super hit family Pakistani TV drama, Humsafar), Hamza Ali Abassi and Humaima Malik.

The Legend of Maula Jatt‘s VFX team was headed by Brian Adler, who previously worked on Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame.

Director Bilal Lashari told entertainment website Deadline that he is ‘overwhelmed’ with the success of the The Legend of Maula Jatt. Further, he added, “I’m beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics alike the world over. We were so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world.”

Fawad Khan was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Ms Marvel, and in the 2016 Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. While Mahira Khan co-starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2017 Raaes.