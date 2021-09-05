Fans go crazy after SRK & Nayanthara begin shooting Hindi film in Pune

Trade analyst Bala broke the news on social media when he tweeted on Saturday about the project taking off with a shoot in Pune and wishing Atlee and Nayanthara on their first Hindi film

Social media is agog with news and photographs of Bollywood badshaah Shah Rukh Khan and south superstar Nayantara currently shooting in Pune for their forthcoming pan-India film with Tamil film director Atlee.

There is no official word as yet from the makers of the project but a source told Indian Express that both the actors have started shooting for the project. The film will include Telugu superstar Rana Dagubatti, who will play the antagonist and expected to join the cast later. Meanwhile, Times of India reported that the unit will be shooting for about 10 days and then the crew is expected to shift to film city in Mumbai.

The other members of the cast include actors like Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover.

The first word about this hot pairing came from trade analyst Bala who broke the news on social media when he tweeted on Saturday (September 5) about the project taking off with a shoot in Pune and wishing Atlee and Nayanthara on their first Hindi film.

. @iamsrk – #Nayanthara – @Atlee_dir ‘s new #Bollywood project shoot started in #Pune Best wishes to @Atlee_dir and Nayan for their 1st Hindi project.. Best wishes to @iamsrk and rest of the team for Blockbuster Success.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 4, 2021

Subsequently, ecstatic fans leaked a few photos of SRK and Nayanthara allegedly filming a scene at the Pune metro, which went viral on social media. It is being speculated the two actors were shooting an action scene at the metro, said media reports.

This is Atlee’s first foray into Hindi cinema. But the filmmaker, who has worked as an assistant director to Shankar on films like ‘Enthiran’ and ‘Nanban’, has an impressive line-up of films, which include the sports drama ‘Bigil’ and the thriller ‘Mersal’. SRK and Atlee reportedly met at the IPL match in Chennai and had planned to work on a project together.

SRK, who has been tight-lipped about his new projects after his 2018 ‘Zero’ tanked in a big way, is also working on ‘Pathan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and another feature with Rajkumar Hirani.