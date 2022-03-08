Director Pandiraj on the making of Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan

After Jai Bhim, Suriya plays a lawyer again in Etharkkum Thunindhavan; but his character is diametrically opposite to the earlier one

After winning three National Awards for his debut Tamil film Pasanga, Pandiraj has proved that he can be a successful commercial filmmaker as well. He has, after all, delivered back-to-back entertaining blockbusters like Kadai Kutty Singam (‘The youngest child’) with Karthi, and Namma Veettu Pillai (‘Our son’) with Sivakarthikeyan. Now, he’s eyeing a hat-trick with his latest offering, actor Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan (‘Daredevil’).

In a conversation with The Federal, Pandiraj, who is keen not to be slotted as any one kind of a filmmaker, said, “I’m a big fan of the late director and actor Manivannan sir, who surprised audiences by exploring several genres in his lifetime. Just like him, I don’t want the trade, the audience, and even my friends to brand me as a filmmaker who only does one kind of film throughout his career.”

In fact, after he made Pasanga and Marina, a few in the industry told him that he is only capable of doing small-budget films. When he did Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veettu Pillai, they said that he had become a modern-day Vikraman (whose strength lay in family dramas).

In Etharkkum Thunindhavan, he has tried to deliver a proper commercial entertainer but the film will also be an eye-opener, he added.

To a question on what kind of films give him satisfaction – award-winning films like Pasanga or money-spinners like Namma Veettu Pillai and Kadai Kutty Singam – he replied that both give him an “equal high”.

The ‘high’ of a commercial hit

“Pasanga fetched me three National Awards, people in the industry and media respected me for the work I had done in the film. But I have to say that big films like Etharkkum Thunindhavan also give me a high. The theatrical experience – audiences hooting, laughing, crying, and celebrating their favourite stars in a packed cinema hall – is equally enjoyable,” pointed out Pandiraj.

“But if you ask me which kind of film is more challenging for me, I would say that films with big stars demand incredible effort, as the business involved is huge and you have to satisfy a wide range of audiences,” explained the director.

After Etharkkum Thunindhavan, the director also has plans to make films for the award circuits. “The big commercial entertainers have made me financially independent. It would help my family to lead a peaceful life. I have seen filmmakers in my circle, who religiously stick to their principles, struggle a lot. So, my intentions are clear. I will never make a crass film but at the same time, I would love to try my hand at multiple genres,” he added.

Pandiraj has been travelling with Suriya since 2015 and shares a special relationship with his family. “Suriya sir still tells me that his production house 2D Entertainment launched with my film Pasanga 2. I love him and his family. I always pitch my stories to them,” he said, adding that Karthi knew the script of Namma Veetu Pillai although Sivakarthikeyan played the lead in the film. And Suriya knew the script of Kathakali, which he had made with Vishal.

“I narrated some of my scripts to Sivakumar sir (father of Suriya and Karthi) as well. Suriya sir screened Soorarai Pottru (the fictionalised biography of Captain GR Gopinath) for me well before its release. I have a good rapport with his family and I can also share my personal problems with them and they would come up with practical solutions,” he shared.

Suriya may have acted in formulaic commercial entertainers like Singam and Aaru in his career but the actor’s recent choice of films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim has given him an image makeover.

Reach of core message

“When I narrated Etharkkum Thunindhavan to Suriya sir, both Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim were not ready for release, and so, I was not aware of this genre. But Suriya sir knew from the beginning that Etharkkum Thunindhavan would be a mainstream entertainer but he loved the script and told me that the core message of the film needs to be conveyed to the people,” he said.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan can’t be branded as a mindless commercial entertainer at the same time, said Pandiraj. “Suriya sir will make you laugh, cry, and feel emotional in many scenes. I wanted fans to see the fun and ‘mass’ appeal side of Suriya, the star. At the same time, I have also written enough scenes for the powerful performer Suriya. The second half of the film will be very intense,” he assured.

According to the director, the problems faced by today’s women is universal. The situation remains grim in Chennai, Pollachi, Delhi, and many other cities and towns across the country. It is because of the universal theme, the makers have also decided to release the film in multiple languages, he said.

“We haven’t preached to anyone in the film but I have tried to give a solution. I have asked the media not to reveal the film’s climax as it would take away from the experience of watching the movie. As a filmmaker, I also want my audiences to go without expectations. The story would begin from the title card so it’s better to watch the film from the beginning,” he said.

Suriya the lawyer

After Jai Bhim, Suriya plays a lawyer again in Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The director revealed that Suriya had asked him if he could change his profession in the film.

“But I felt that his character in the film is diametrically opposite to the one in Jai Bhim. His character would be similar to the swag lawyers from the Madurai belt. Also, I did not want to miss out on the ‘mass’ dialogues that were pre-written by me for the film,” said Pandiraj.

The filmmaker is also confident that the film will be technically strong. “Rathanvelu’s cinematography will be one of the biggest highlights of the film. He has given unique colours and worked hard to showcase each frame. Imman has also given some unique music after watching the film. Vinay plays a powerful antagonist, his character will also be a talking point after the release,” promised the director.

Asked if Suriya has watched the film, Pandiraj said: “Yes, while watching the film Suriya sir had asked me to not sit near him since he was not feeling well. He even requested to push the screening but I had somehow convinced him. After the show, however, he gave me a tight hug, spoke at length appreciating the film and thanked me for delivering a responsible entertainer.”

And Pandiraj added, “It’s time now for the audiences to give their final verdict.”

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is hitting the theatres on March 10.