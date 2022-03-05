Deepika Padukone advised to get breast implants when she was 18

The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously, shared actress Deepika Padukone in an interview

Lanky lass Deepika Padukone confided that one of the worst advice she had received was to get breast implants. Apparently, the actor, whose film Gehraiyaan, has picked up mixed reviews, was all of 18 years when she got this advice.

Not revealing who gave her the advice, the 36-year-old actress told Filmfare, “The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously.” On the best advice she had ever received, the actress however said was given to her mostly from Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The actress had made her debut in the Hindi film industry with in SRK’s Om Shanti Om.

The actress said that Shah Rukh reportedly gives good advice and she got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice she received from him was to always work with people she knew she would have a good time with. Because according to King Khan, “while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences.”

Deepika will be seen next with Shah Rukh in Pathan, which marks their fourth collaboration after Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. Moreover, she has the Hindi adaptation of The Intern (Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway essayed the roles in the original) under her belt as well.

The actress will also appear with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter and will appear in another film alongside Prabhas.

Deepika, who has been on the defensive about her role in Gehraiyaan, having received brickbats as well as appreciation, also shared a few shots from the film, where she portrays Alisha, a yoga teacher with a troubled past. In the post she is seen with Naseeruddin Shah, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress shared the post on Instagram along with a caption where she mentioned that the response to her latest film has been “dizzying to say the least.”

Deepika added that playing Alisha has been her most “visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist.” The actress said that though she is overwhelmed by the response, she is also humbled by all the reactions the movie has picked up.