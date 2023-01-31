In the backdrop of his recently-released film Pathaan receiving an overwhelming response from audience worldwide, actor Shah Rukh Khan stressed that the film’s cast itself reflects the unifying factor of Indian cinema which cuts across lines of religion, caste and region.

“To be honest, when we make films, be it in north, south, east, west, our aim is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness… Even when I’m playing a bad guy in Darr or John is bad in this film… We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment,” he said while speaking to reporters on Monday (January 30) in his first press conference post the release of his film.

“This is Deepika, she is Amar, I’m Shah Rukh Khan, I’m Akbar and John he is Anthony… We are Amar, Akbar, Anthony. And this is what makes cinema… There are no differences any one of us have with any culture. We are hungry for audience’s love. All these crores are not important… The love we receive…nothing is bigger than that,” the actor said, drawing example from the 1977 Bollywood blockbuster Amar Akbar Anthony, which sought to spread the message of unity in diversity.

The film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, grossed ₹542 crore at the worldwide box office since its release on January 25.

Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has made him forget the last four years when he was away from the big screen.

‘There will be good days, there will be bad days…’

The Bollywood superstar, who had not given any interviews prior to the film’s release on January 25, sat down with co-stars Deepika and John and director Siddharth Anand to finally discuss his absence from leading main roles and the magic and making of Pathaan.

“I thank Aditya (Chopra, producer) and Siddharth… they gave me this opportunity. This is an expensive and time-consuming film and to give me a film at a time when I was not working and allow me to be a part of the film, I’m very grateful to them. I have forgotten the last four years in these last four days,” Shah Rukh said in a chat organised by Yash Raj Films.

Barring cameos in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi version) and Ayan Mukerji-directed blockbuster Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the actor’s last full-fledged role before Pathaan was in Zero in 2018 in which he was paired alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

“On behalf of Deepika, John, Siddharth and Aditya, I want to say big thank you for all the love you have given to Pathaan,” the superstar said at the event in Mumbai to mark the record-breaking performance of the film.

The 57-year-old star called his fans his safe place and spoke about how greeting them from his balcony gives him strength. Shah Rukh said his fans love him whether his film work or not.

“My elders told me if you are sad, go to the people who love you… We will all have things that go wrong in life. Life is like that, it is meant to be like that. There will be good days and there will be bad days and we all have our bad days… I am very lucky that I have millions and billion of people who love me. When I am sad, I go to my balcony, when I am happy I go to my balcony. God has blessed me so much that he has given me a permanent balcony ticket,” Shah Rukh said.

Ahead of the film’s release, the team behind the film, including SRK, Deepika, John and Siddharth, stayed away from the usual promotional activities, but Shah Rukh said there was no specific reason. “There is no specific reason behind us not meeting the media. The film was shot during COVID. Then we finished the film. And couldn’t meet the media because of some reasons. But somewhere, the media, social media and everyone has shown so much love to the film,” he said.

The actor thanked media for supporting the film despite the fact that “there could be things that could have curtailed the release of the film.” “All of us are extremely thankful to the fans and to the media for all the love and for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there could be things that could have curtailed the release of the film,” he added.

The film had landed in controversy before its release for the saffron bikini that Deepika’s character wears in the song Besharam Rang. Calling the success of the film “a big moment” for him and his family and friends, the actor hoped that whenever there is a Pathaan 2, it will be bigger and better. “It is a big moment for me and my family and friends as itne saalo ke baad khushi dekhi hai (We have seen happiness after so many years)…I am happy with the opportunity given to me by Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand. And whenever they make Pathaan 2, it will be bigger and better,” he said.

Shah Rukh said being away from movies gave him a chance to spend time with his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

