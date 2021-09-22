Daniel Craig doesn’t think woman should play Bond

The latest in the James Bond series, No Time to Die, releases in India on September 30

James Bond star Daniel Craig kicked up a storm when he asked why a woman should play Ian Fleming’s famous spy at all.

The most sought-after spy, Agent 007, is coming soon with Daniel Craig in the lead for one last time. The latest in the James Bond series, No Time to Die, is expected to release in India on September 30.

Craig offered an explanation for his reservations on a woman playing the lead role when he said “better parts can be written for them (women)”.

Advertisement

Also read: Black female as new 007: Why it shouldn’t shake or stir us

Daniel Craig has played James Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre before the upcoming film, No Time to Die.

When asked about his views on a woman as Agent 007, Daniel Craig told Radio Times, “The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die also stars Lea Seydoux, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Jeffery Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.

The twitterati responded to Craig’s comments thus:

Ian Fleming created James Bond to be a male. It shouldn't be anything different. Would people accept Lara croft as a male? — Northern GOONER #KroenkeOut #Artetaout (@Shakytucker) September 21, 2021

Just like cleopatra Shouldnt be played by a man — _______ (@Satanclause1) September 22, 2021