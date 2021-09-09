Confirmed: Sourav Ganguly biopic to roll out soon

Ganguly, fondly called Dada by fans, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket

A biopic on the life of Indian cricketing legend Sourav Ganguly is in the works, confirmed filmmaker Luv Ranjan, who will produce the movie.

Ganguly, fondly called Dada by fans, is one of the most successful skippers in the history of Indian cricket and is the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Luv Films, the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, shared the film announcement on its Instagram handle on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly’s biopic,” the statement read.

“We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings,” the producers further said.

Ganguly, who recently revealed that a biopic on his life was under development, also confirmed the news on social media with the caption “Let’s get this ball rolling”.

“Cricket has been my life, it gave me confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen,” the former skipper said on Twitter.

Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen 🏏🎥@LuvFilms @luv_ranjan @gargankur @DasSanjay1812 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 9, 2021

Ganguly has scored 11,363 runs in 311 ODIs, and 7,212 runs in 113 Tests, in his cricketing career. India qualified for the final in the ODI World Cup in 2003 under his captaincy, but lost the match to Australia.

India’s Test performance achieved a new height under Ganguly’s captaincy. He captained India to the famous 2-1 Test series win against Australia in 2001, and also led India to a draw in the 2003/04 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Ganguly declared his retirement in 2008 after playing his last Test against Australia in Nagpur.

Many biopics have been made on sportsperson before Ganguly’s biopic. Some of the most noted biopics include those of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, former India captain MS Dhoni, Mary Kom, former hockey player Sandeep Singh, and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

