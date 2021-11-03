Big gets bigger: Robert Downey Jr & Matt Damon join Nolan’s biopic

Nolan had already roped in multi-faceted Irish actor Cillian Murphy, to essay the the American physicist, who had played a key role in the creation of atomic weapons during World World II

Christopher Nolan’s biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, just got more heft and promises to be yet another massive outing for the ‘Inception’ director, as Hollywood’s big names Robert Downing Jr and Matt Damon too have joined this historical ‘epic thriller’.

Nolan had already roped in multi-faceted Irish actor Cillian Murphy (‘Batman Begins’, ‘Inception’, ‘Peaky Blinders’), to essay the role of the American physicist, who had played a key role in the creation of atomic weapons during World World II but who later developed complicated feelings about their deadly power, said The Hollywood Reporter.

This film will mark Murphy and Nolan’s fourth collaboration after ‘Batman Begins’, ‘Inception’ and ‘Dunkirk’. The talented Emily Blunt too has been signed up for the film and now with Downey Jr and Damon, the film got that much more heft. Blunt is said to be playing Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine or Kitty, while Damon will play Lt Gen Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project, the U S research initiative that had developed the first atomic bomb. Damon has just wrapped up Ridley Scott’s period drama, the ‘Last Duel’ which he co-wrote.

The film according to Universal promises to be an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.” Downey will be seen in the film as Lewis Strauss, the Atomic Energy Commission chairman who was responsible for initiating a hearing that questioned Oppenheimer’s loyalty to the United States. He also ensured that the scientist’s security clearance was revoked.

Nolan has penned the script and will be directing the film, while his creative partner and wife, Emma Thomas, is producing with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment, added media reports.

The highly-anticipated film is based on the 2006 Pultizer Prize book, ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The movie is all set for a July 21, 2023, release date.