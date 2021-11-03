Big gets bigger: Robert Downey Jr & Matt Damon join Nolan’s biopic

Christopher Nolan’s biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer, one of the fathers of the atomic bomb, just got more heft and promises to be yet another massive outing for the ‘Inception’ director, as Hollywood’s big names Robert Downing Jr and Matt Damon too have joined this historical ‘epic thriller’.
This film will mark Murphy and Nolan’s fourth collaboration after ‘Batman Begins’, ‘Inception’ and ‘Dunkirk’. The talented Emily Blunt too has been signed up for the film and now with Downey Jr and Damon, the film got that much more heft. Blunt is said to be playing Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine or Kitty, while Damon will play Lt Gen Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project, the U S research initiative that had developed the first atomic bomb. Damon has just wrapped up Ridley Scott’s period drama, the ‘Last Duel’ which he co-wrote.
Also read: In ‘Tenet’, Nolan is a victim of his own accomplishments