Anand Mahindra wants Rajamouli to make a film on Indus Valley civilisation

Filmmaker S S Rajamouli reacted to a tweet posted by industrialist Anand Mahindra asking him to do a film on the Indus Valley civilisation. This is what the 'RRR' director had to say

Gushing over some “amazing” illustrations on the ancient cities of the Indus Valley civilisation, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra gave a shout out to celebrated filmmaker S S Rajamouli to make a film based on the Indus Valley Civilisation.

On Saturday (April 29), Anand Mahindra re-shared a post of illustrations on the ancient cities of the civilisation including Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro, and Rupar among many others.

And he tweeted, “These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive and spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…”

These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive & spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…😊 https://t.co/ApKxOTA7TI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 29, 2023

Advertisement

Also read: Why Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan will be praised as a masterpiece of all time

Quite unexpectedly, ‘RRR’ director replied to the industrialist, who is active on social media, that while shooting for his film ‘Magadheera’ in Dholavira, he had seen a tree so ancient that it had turned into a fossil. The Ram Charan helmed ‘Magadheera’ is a 2009 Telugu-language fantasy action film, which centred around the theme of reincarnation and eternal love.

And, at that time, Rajamouli said in his tweet that he had thought of making a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!

Further, Rajamouli added that he had visited Pakistan few years later. “Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission,” pointed out Rajamouli, who is basking in the aftermath of winning a significant amount of international praise for his ‘RRR’.

Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly,… https://t.co/j0PFLMSjEi — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 30, 2023

However, the famous ‘Lagaan’ director Ashutosh Gowrariker had made a film set in the times of the Indus Valley civilisation in 2016. The film titled ‘Mohenjodaro’ flopped at the box-office and reviewers slammed it for not having anything to do with the ancient civilisation.