Akshay and Emraan star in ‘Selfiee’, a remake of hit Malayalam film

The Karan Johar's production 'Selfiee' is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama 'Driving Licence', which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced his next home production film Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, which is a remake of a hit Malayalam film, on Wednesday (January 12).

The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame will direct the movie.

In a social media post on Twitter, Johar shared a sneak-peek into the world of Selfiee via the title track, which features Kumar and Hashmi dancing in the streets.

“Presenting #Selfiee starring two absolutely smashing actors – Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi, directed by Raj Mehta. Hop into the frame and pose because shooting begins soon!” the 49-year-old producer wrote tagging Prithviraj, besides the star cast.

According to a statement issued by Johar’s representative, Dharma Productions and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films have joined hands with Prithviraj and producer-distributor Listin Stephen’s company Magic Frames, who are marking their Hindi cinema debut as producers.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar (54) announced the film with Hashmi on a social media post. “Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar, have we slayed this selfie game or what? @therealemraan,” the superstar wrote, alongside a photo of him taking a selfie with Hashmi on the bike.

Hashmi, 42, also shared the same picture on Instagram and expressed his excitement at being part of the movie. “Joining the #Selfiee club with @akshaykumar !Selfie,” Hashmi said in the post.

The Malayalam movie Driving License revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj) famous for his driving skills, who loses his licence. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Lal Jr had directed the film, which was written by Sachy.

Selfiee will be produced in the name of Akshay Kumar’s late mother Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj, Apoorva Mehta and Stephen. It is set to hit the cinemas this year but the makers are yet to announce the release date.

