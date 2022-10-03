Ajay Devgn reacts after receiving National Award from President Murmu

President Murmu presented the 68th National Film Awards in various categories in New Delhi. She also conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Asha Parekh.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has said that he is grateful to receive the National Award for ‘Best Actor’ for the movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The National Film Awards were presented recently by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

For Devgn, this is his third national award in the ‘Best Actor’ category. Earlier, he was bestowed with the honour for Zakhm (1998) and The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002).

Also read: Ajay Devgn to direct Hindi remake of Tamil hit Kaithi

Advertisement

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also won the award for ‘Best Popular Film’. The ‘Best Actor’ award was shared by Devgn and Suriya (Soorarai Pottru). Devgn shared a photo with Suriya on his Twitter account.

In a tweet, Devgn said, “Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you (folded hands emoji) Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.”

Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you 🙏 Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu@rashtrapatibhvn@ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/mh2xThn2L4 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 30, 2022

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s director Om Raut too reacted after receiving the award from President Murmu. His movie also won the national award for Best Costume Design. He called the national award “truly special”.

Also read: Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 2 books November release

“A national award is truly special. It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour, that is bestowed upon me, as a symbol to try harder to entertain everyone for years to come. I’m grateful to the entire team of Tanhaji for this opportunity to let me tell the story of one of Maharashtra’s greatest warrior. Jai Hind. Jai Shivray…,” he tweeted with a picture of him receiving the award.

A national award is truly special. It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive, but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour, that is bestowed upon me, pic.twitter.com/2HEJ65aebg — Om Raut (@omraut) October 1, 2022

On his Instagram handle, Raut wrote, “It is not only the most prestigious award that one can aspire to receive but also the one that recognises the very best in the field of arts and culture. I am truly blessed and humbled and will use this honour that is bestowed upon me.”

President Murmu presented the 68th National Film Awards in various categories in New Delhi on September 30. She also conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Asha Parekh.