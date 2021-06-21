Actor Vijay’s Beast ‘arrives’ in style, fans go berserk online

Producers of ‘Beast’ tweeted first look of the film on the eve of Vijay’s birthday

The first look of Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Beast’ was released on Twitter on Monday (June 21), a day before his birthday. The tweet by ‘Beast’ director, Nelson Dilipkumar, has been trending all through the day.

Incidentally, Dilipkumar celebrated his birthday on June 21. Sun Pictures, the producers of the action-thriller film, shared the poster on Monday to wish the ‘Master’ actor on the eve of his birthday.

In the poster, Vijay is seen sporting a white vest and jeans while holding a gun.

Advertisement

Sharing the poster, Dilipkumar wrote, “#Thalapathy65 is #BEAST @actorvijay @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @hegdepooja #BEASTFirstLook #Thalapathy65FirstLook (sic).”

The producers wrapped up shooting the first schedule of ‘Beast’ in Georgia recently and returned to Chennai during the peak of the second COVID wave. The second shooting schedule will start only after the COVID restrictions are relaxed.

Also read: Tamil actor Vijay cycles his way to polling booth in Chennai

The film features Pooja Hegde, Malayalam actress Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko and Yogi Babu in important roles. Beast is produced by Sun Pictures and music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay fans are also excited about their super hero’s Vijay’s Tollywood debut. Vijay is likely to begin shooting for the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film soon.