Madhuri Dixit buys Mumbai apartment worth ₹48 crore

Her new flat is spread over an area of 5,384 sq ft. It comes with seven car parking spaces and offers a spectacular view of the city.

Actor Madhuri Dixit has recently purchased an apartment in Mumbai worth ₹48 crore. Her new flat is located on the 53rd floor of a luxurious building complex in the city’s upscale Lower Parel locality.

Also read: Ranveer Singh buys ₹119 crore apartment next to SRK’s Mannat

The property in Indiabulls Blu, Lower Parel, was registered on September 28.

According to Indiabulls’ official website, the apartment complex in Mumbai’s Worli covers an area of 10 acres. It offers spectacular views of the Arabian sea, has large swimming pools, a football pitch, a gym, spa, club, and many more facilities.

Advertisement

Madhuri had signed the sale conveyance deed in September with the seller Calleis Land Development Private Limited. She had paid a stamp duty of ₹2.4 crore.

Her new flat is spread over an area of 5,384 sq ft. It comes with seven car parking spaces and offers a spectacular view of the city.

Also read: Plea alleges illegal construction in Chandni Chowk property, HC stops it

In Maharashtra, a 1% concession on stamp duty is offered if a woman is the homebuyer. Hence, the state revenue department offered Madhuri a concession of 1% on the flat purchase.