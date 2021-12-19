Actor Madhavan moves to Dubai for son Vedaant’s Olympic prep

Actor R Madhavan, who has been recently promoting his new web series ‘Decoupled’, has moved to Dubai along with his wife Sarita to help his son Vedaant prepare for the Olympics. Vedaant is a national swimming champion, who is now preparing for the 2026 Olympics.

In an interview, Maddy said that since big swimming pools were closed in India because of the COVID scare the family had decided to move to Dubai to ensure that Vedaant can train for the 2026 Olympics.

According to Maddy, his son Vedaant could have access to large pools in Dubai, which was currently not possible in Mumbai due to COVID. The proud father said that his son, who has been winning swimming championships all across the world and making them very proud, is working towards the Olympics. And that his wife Sarita and he were by his side ready to support him in anything he does.

To a question on whether he had wanted his son to be an actor, Madhavan said he and his wife went along with whatever his son wanted to do in his life. And, the father, who believes that people give up on marriages too quickly, also advised star-parents to allow their children to fly freely and not to stop them from pursuing a career of their choice.

Further, Madhavan pointed out that he had no regrets about Vedaant choosing not to be an actor. His son’s chosen vocation is far more important to him than his own career and he added that he would do whatever it takes to enable his son to reach his goals.

In an earlier interview, Maddy’s advice to parents was to encourage their children to be caring towards everyone around them – especially those that are vulnerable like their grandparents. Or, even to those less fortunate or help at home. According to the actor, small steps go a long way like donating a toy they have outgrown or making their grandparents a card.

Maddy’s directorial ‘Rocketry-The Nambi Effect’ will release in theatres next year.