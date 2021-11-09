What do we really know about celebrity agents and managers? The closest we recently saw was Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to have shot into the public eye and become as famous as her superstar client and his son. There were stories of her shedding tears in court on seeing Aryan Khan and for being a rock for the superstar and his wife during their trying days. Not to forget that she has been dragged into a high-profile pay-off deal as well!