Netflix claims 'Squid Game' is their biggest grosser having notched up 111 million views. A "mind-boggling" 142 million accounts have already checked out this original series, a dark survival-competition series out of South Korea.
The Korean Cultural Centre in Dubai has conducted a real-life 'Squid Game' sans the bloodshed and gore. A South Kore...
In the past four years, Puneeth produced a slew of new wave films — Kavaludaari, Mayabazar 2016, Law and French Biriyani. But none of them featured him. His production house, PRK Productions (Parvathamma Rajkumar Productions), has been a refuge of sorts for budding scriptwriters, directors and actors looking for opportunities.
In the mid-80s, when he was just 10 years old, Puneeth Rajkumar essayed the role of an earnest young child named Ramu, who has to sacrifice his love for learning and books to care for his poor family in the Kannada film Bettada Hoovu (Mountain Flower). Based on a novel called What then, Raman?, the film told the heart-tugging story of a little boy ...
Saddened by the untimely demise of Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday (October 29) that the actor’s death is a “big loss for cinema and the field of arts”.
As a mark of respect to the departed soul, the CM said Puneeth Rajkumar’s last rites will be performed with full state honours in a pla...
Amid reports of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth being ill, the actor’s team on Friday (October 28) said the media reports are exaggerated and that he is absolutely fine.
Seventy-year-old Rajinikanth’s PR manager, Riaz K Ahmed, told NDTV: "I am told sir has gone for a routine check-up and he would return soon.” Ahmed asked fans not to believe in rumo...
Kannada cinemas reigning star and celebrity television host Puneeth Rajkumar, known for films such as Appu, Veera Kannadiga and Maurya, died in Bengaluru on Friday (October 29) following a massive heart attack.
He was 46.
Puneeth, who was known to be a fitness enthusiast, was rushed to Vikram Hospital after he complained of chest pain followi...
What do we really know about celebrity agents and managers? The closest we recently saw was Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to have shot into the public eye and become as famous as her superstar client and his son. There were stories of her shedding tears in court on seeing Aryan Khan and for being a rock for the superstar and his wife during their trying days. Not to forget that she has been dragged into a high-profile pay-off deal as well!
Rajnikanth, who was recently honoured with the country’s topmost honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke award, is now all ready to scorch the silver screen with his new Tamil film, ‘Annaatthe’, which is all set for a Diwali release.
For entertaining people for decades and leaving a significant mark in the Indian film industry, superstar Rajinikanth was conferred with the prestigious 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award on Monday (October 25) morning by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu at a glittering 67th National Film awards ceremony. The veteran actor, who has ruled the silver screen ...
It has been more than a month since Kenjira, a film in Paniya, a language spoken by the Paniya tribe, has been released on OTT, but those who belong to the scheduled tribe living in Kerala’s Wayanad and the neighbouring areas of Karnataka are unable to watch it. Many don’t have smartphones. Those who do don’t have sufficient data to watch a movie o...
Award-winning Tamil film 'Koozhangal', produced by Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, has been selected to represent India in the international feature film category for the Oscars 2021, which will be held on March 27, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Sekhar Kammula is one director people always watch out for. From his low-budget winsome debut film, the 2013 Dollar Dreams, revolving around six IT professionals in Hyderabad pursuing the Great American Dream, he has come a long way. He followed it up with Anand, which brought him fame for capturing the nuances of upper middle-class Telugu life.
...
Netflix will change the metrics it uses to rank the most popular titles on its streaming service, the company said on Tuesday.
The company has traditionally ranked titles based on the completion of at least the first two minutes of a film or TV show in its first 28 days on the service. Recently, however, the company has released rankings based on ...
Netflix’s most popular South Korean original series ‘Squid Game’, about cash-strapped, debt-ridden people who participate in childhood games with deadly consequences, is being likened to the ‘ghoulish’ drama around Aryan Khan’s arrest by author and Bollywood celebrity, Twinkle Khanna.
The makers of Rajnikanth’s new film ‘Annaatthe’ are building up the excitement over the release of the superstar's latest film, which is set to hit the screens on November 4. After releasing two singles earlier this month, the third single 'Marudhaani' featuring Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo and Keerthi Suresh, was unveiled on Monday (October 18).
...
Director Nelson Dilipkumar, who is currently working on superstar Vijay’s film 'Beast', is basking in the success of his new film, 'Doctor', which hit theatres more than a week ago. The film, which is being hailed by critics as a “deliciously dark comedy” and Kollywood's big guns are praising it on Twitter, has grossed ₹60 crore worldwide in its first week in theatres, according to trade analysts, said media reports.
The first trailer of The Batman with Robert Pattison playing the caped crusader made its debut on Saturday (October 17) at the DC Fandome virtual fan event. Most film experts are calling it probably the 'darkest, most violent and the craziest' outing for one of Hollywood's favourite superheroes fighting injustice, Batman.
This is not a film made by a “chest-thumping nationalist” but it tries to throw more light on a man who is seen as an avenger, folklore hero, revolutionary and a philosopher, says Shoojit Sircar, the director of ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, which lands on Amazon Prime Video this weekend.
'During the filming of the song that SPB, the man who lived as my voice for 45 years, sung in Annaatthe, I never imagined that it would be the last song he would sing for me. My dear SPB will live on forever through his sweet voice'
Tamil cinema has a long history of eulogising the brother-sister sibling bond. Starting with Sivaji Ganesan and Savithri’s ‘Pasamalar’ (who can forget that melodious lullaby ‘Malarndhum malaraatha paathi malar pola'), there have been films like ‘Kizhakku Cheemayile’, (Vijayakumar and Radhika), ‘Samudhiram’ (Sarath Kumar and Kaveri), Nammu Veetu Pil...