We don’t buy student databases but rely on app users, walk-ins: BYJU’S

After being summoned by rights body, edtech major says it does not need to buy or use external databases; it relies on app users, walk-ins, and incoming requests for consultation instead

BYJU’S has rubbished the allegation that it buys students’ databases. The edtech major, which has been summoned by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), has clarified that it relies on app users, walk-ins, and incoming requests for consultation.

“BYJU’S strongly denies the allegation that it purchases students’ databases. We categorically state that we have never bought any database,” the company said on Wednesday.

BYJU’S is reportedly facing a range of complaints on social media platforms and consumer websites, with customers alleging that they were exploited and deceived. The NCPCR took cognisance of the matter and summoned BYJU’S CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on December 23.

“We never make cold calls”

“With more than 150 million registered students and with the top-of-the-mind recall that the BYJU’S brand has in India, we do not need to buy or use external databases. We emphasize that our lead pipeline comprises exclusively of our app users, walk-ins, and incoming requests for consultation. We do not need to and we never make cold calls or unscheduled walk-in visits. We strongly refute any allegation that indicates otherwise,” the company said.

The NCPCR has asked the company to appear in person before it with the details of all the courses run by BYJU’S for children, the structure of these courses, the fee details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, and the refund policy of BYJU’S.

The NCPCR has also asked for the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU’S as a valid edtech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the reports to explain the discrepancies in relation to the matter.

