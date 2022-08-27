Study from anywhere in India, anytime: Delhi school throws open classroom

The admissions for Class 9 in Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) for the academic year 2022-23 have been thrown open, offering the possibility of taking up classes anytime, anywhere in the country.

The admission process started on Thursday (August 25), with the admission forms being accepted for the class. The last date for filing the admission form is on September 4.

Students must be between 13 to 18 years at the time of enrollment and should have passed Class 8 and possess mark sheet for the same at the time of verification.

Those interested can apply through the official website — dmvs.ac.in, fill in the DMVS admission form, paying the fees and submitting the form. The school will admit around 150-200 students only in class 9 in the first batch.

DMVS Class 9 Admission 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website — dmvs.ac.in

Register by clicking on apply now

Fill in the admission form as instructed

Cross-check details and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee and download the confirmation page

Take a print of the application form for further use.

The model is a scale-up of the Delhi model of education in the capital city-state, run by the AAP government and helmed by Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Students from anywhere in the country can take up the Std 9 DMVS classes online once they are enrolled.

“Delhi Model Virtual School is first-of-its-kind virtual school that will strive to provide excellent education to students remotely through personalized teaching-learning and use of cutting-edge technology. It will ensure learning opportunities for all under the principle of “anywhere living, anytime learning, anytime testing”, Sisodia has said.

“The Delhi Model Virtual School will provide high-quality education in an online setup. Like Delhi government’s Schools of Specialised Excellence, this virtual school will not have domain specialisation and the curriculum remains the same,” explained BK Sharma, Delhi government’s officer on special duty, DMVS.

The online institution, a School of Specialised Excellence and affiliated with Delhi Board of School Education, will provide the option of taking up subjects of one’s preference.

The classes will be online, in all live, recorded and pre-recorded formats. There will be separate teachers for this system.

“The classes will take place every day. While the live classes will be conducted at our studio, the pre-recorded lectures will be available to all students. This online school will have a seamless learning experience through live classes, recorded sessions, assignments and assessments, curated videos, tutorials and personalised mentoring sessions,” said Sharma, who is also the principal of Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Lajpat Nagar, where the DMVS studio has been set up.

An essential component of DMVS is that students can engage with classes and learning materials at their own pace. All live classes are archived for later use. It allows students who are following their passion such as music, sports or doing part-time/full-time jobs to still be able to attain high-quality education.

DMVS offers a variety of professional courses that enables students to build on their competencies and skills. Students can choose from the pool of these aspirational courses.

In DMVS, students are provided education specifically tailored to their needs. In tutorials, students engage with what they have learnt in the class in small groups under the supervision of subject teachers. Additionally, they receive on-demand one-on-one academic mentoring.

DMVS allows students to take assessments on concepts rather than a certain course syllabus. This means students can study a concept and opt for online assessments when they feel ready for it.

Note: Students who are applying from outside Delhi must come to the exam centres in Delhi for the end-term examinations

DMVS will also offer additional support to prepare for JEE/NEET, CUET and other entrance exams in grade 11 and 12.