PM’S Pariksha Pe Charcha: 38 lakh students sign up

Figure jumps by 15 lakh from 2022; some students will also be invited to Republic Day Parade

The number of students to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha this year has leapt by a whopping 15 lakh since 2022, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said. A record 38 lakh students have registered this year to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about issues related to exams, such as stress.

The sixth edition of the interaction is scheduled for January 27 at Delhi’s Talkatora Indoor Stadium. Registrations for participation in the annual event were open from November 25 to December 30, 2022.

“Over 38 lakh students registered this year for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha, which is over 15 lakh higher than last year. Some of the selected students will also be invited to the Republic Day Parade. The participating students will be taken to places of national importance, like the Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, and Prime Ministers’ Museum to make them acquainted with our rich legacy,” Pradhan said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students appearing for the board examinations that year. During the event, he also answers students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

(With agency inputs)