NTA to release NEET UG 2022 results on September 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET UG 2022 results on Wednesday (September 7). The results will be declared on the official NEET NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
Along with the UG marks, category-wise cut-off marks and an all-India rank list list will also be released on neet.nta.nic.in. The Final NEET answer key will be published ahead of the results.
The undergraduate medical examination took place on July 17. Over 18 lakh candidates appeared for the examination which was conducted at 3570 centres located in 497 cities across India and 14 cities outside India.
A candidate can get the following information ready before the results are released, his/her roll number, application number and date of birth.
Steps to check the result:
- Visit the official NEET NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the link saying ‘NEET NTA result 2022’
- Enter the login details
- Click on download result