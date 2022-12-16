NTA announces 2023 exam dates for NEET UG, CUET, JEE Main

The testing agency has advised candidates to visit the official website for further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the examination calendar for 2023-2024 academic year.

Here are the dates of key examinations:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023: May 7, 2023

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023: May 21 to 31, 2023. The reserve dates are from June 1 to 7, 2023.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 1: January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The reserve dates are February 1, 2, and 3.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 Session 2: April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 2023. The reserve dates are April 13 and 15.

ICAR AIEEA 2023: April 26, 27, 28, 29, 2023.

JEE Main

JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Students will get two attempts for the JEE Main exam, and they can apply at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply till 9 pm on January 12, 2023.

NEET UG

NEET UG 2023 examination will be a pen and paper-based test. Over 18 lakh students are expected to register for the undergraduate medical, dental, nursing and Ayush admissions exams.

The examination centres are allotted to students based on their preferences. Students who wish to appear for the exam in the regional language would have to apply for the examination centre in that specific state.

NTA official website

NTA, has issued the examination calendar listing dates of some major exams on its official website, nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have applied to appear for any of the entrance examinations can check the official notification from this website.

The NTA will soon open the application window for NEET 2023, CUET UG, PG 2023, and ICAR AIEEA 2023. The testing agency has advised candidates to visit the official website for further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions.