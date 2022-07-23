Now, India’s BA, MA, doctoral degrees get equivalence in Britain

India and the UK have signed two MoUs on mutual recognition of educational qualifications including maritime education and a framework agreement on healthcare workforce

India’s bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees will now be treated as equivalent to those in the UK, a move which is likely to help students going to Britain for higher studies.

India and the UK have signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on mutual recognition of educational qualifications including maritime education and a framework agreement on healthcare workforce.

“These agreements will facilitate closer alignment on education between India and UK, enhance short-term bilateral mobility and ensure mutual recognition of qualifications,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.

The MoU on education provides for mutual recognition of educational qualifications and duration of study undertaken by students within duly approved and recognised higher education institutions in the two countries.

Professional degrees not covered

The pact, however, doesn’t cover professional degrees.

“On a reciprocal basis, Indian Senior Secondary School/Pre-University Certificates will be considered suitable for entry into UK higher education institutions. Similarly, the Bachelor degree, Master’s degree and Doctoral degree of India and the UK will also be considered equivalent to each other. Apart from encouraging student mobility, the mutual recognition of qualifications would also promote excellence in higher education through cooperation, academic and research exchanges,” the ministry said.

“From today (July 21) onwards, UK degrees will be recognised as equivalent to Indian degrees. You can take a degree there and will be eligible for employment here… this covers 90% of the graduates,” Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said.

The MoU on maritime education qualification will pave the way for the two governments to mutually recognise the certificates of maritime education and training, competency and endorsements of seafarers issued by each other.

The agreement will prove beneficial for employment of seafarers of both the countries and would make them eligible for employment on ships of either party. India being a seafarer supplying nation with large pool of trained seafarers, it is expected to be significantly benefitted by the MoU, the ministry said.

Healthcare workforce pact

The Framework Agreement on Healthcare Workforce includes cooperation on Nursing and Allied Health Professionals (AHPs), training of healthcare professionals and measures to bridge the skill gap.

According to the ministry, the agreement will facilitate the recruitment and training of nurses and AHPs from India by UK in a streamlined manner. Given the shortage of nurses in the UK, the agreement will benefit both sides.

The agreements are part of the commitments made by both parties under the Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) launched by the Prime Ministers of both countries on May 4 2021 to unleash the trade potential of the partnership by doubling trade by 2030 and reducing market barriers to trade in key sectors.

Following the launch of ETP, both sides had also launched negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on January 13 this year. The fifth round of negotiations, which is hosted by India, is currently underway in Delhi. The meeting also took stock of the progress made towards the signing of the FTA.