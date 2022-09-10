NEET UG 2022 Result: 16 states, UTs perform better than national average

A total of 9,93,069 (56.28%) students qualified. In Nagaland, 82 per cent aspirants who appeared for the exam, qualified it. Delhi follows with 75 per cent aspirants qualifying the exam

Data compiled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed that 16 states and Union territories (UTs) performed better than the national average pass percentage in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) in 2022.

The exam for admission to undergraduate medical colleges was held on July 17. The results were released by the NTA late on Wednesday (September 7) night.

About 17,64,571 students appeared for the exam conducted at 3,570 centres across 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. A total of 9,93,069 (56.28%) students qualified.

Also read: No decision yet on merger of NEET, JEE with CUET; nothing to be imposed on students: UGC chief

Advertisement

Sixteen states and UTs recorded a higher pass percentage than the national average. In Nagaland, 82% aspirants who appeared for the exam, qualified. Delhi follows with 75% of aspirants qualifying, Chandigarh (72.6%), Rajasthan (70%), Haryana (68.6%), Punjab (67.6%), Odisha (61%), West Bengal (58.7%), and Uttarakhand (57.6%).

Tamil Nadu and Kerala recorded a pass percentage of 51.2% and 55% respectively, both falling below the national average of 56.28%. Andhra Pradesh (61.7%), Telangana (59.2%) and Karnataka (59%) performed above the national average.

Though NEET (UG), the entrance exam for admission to MBBS and BDS courses, saw the highest number of registrations this year at 18,72,343, the pass percentage remained the same as that in 2021.

Also read: Tamil Nadu teen dies by suicide after failing to clear NEET

According to NTA officials, the pass percentage of states varies from year to year depending on the number of candidates appearing for the exam, and their performances.

Registrations up in TN

The exam was conducted in 13 languages. Maximum candidates opted for English (14,76,024) as the medium followed by Hindi (2,58,827), Gujarati (49,638) and Bengali (42,663). Compared to last year (19,868), many candidates opted for Tamil (31,965) this year.

“The reason behind the significant increase in the number of candidates opting for Tamil as a medium is an increase in the number of registrations from Tamil Nadu,” said a senior NTA official.

Also read: NTA to release NEET UG 2022 results on September 7

In 2022, a total of 1,42,894 candidates registered for the exam from Tamil Nadu out of which 1,32,167 appeared for the exam. In 2021, 1,21,617 candidates registered while 99,610 appeared for the exam.