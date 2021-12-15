Facebook and CBSE tie up for school lessons in digital technology

Meta and CBSE will democratize the high school curriculum by allowing students access to quality educational content online through modules on CBSE's website

Facebook (Meta) on Wednesday said that it would expand its partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to provide a curriculum on digital safety and online well-being and augmented reality (AR), over the next three years.

Additionally, Meta and CBSE claimed they would democratise the high school curriculum by allowing students access to content online.

The announcement was made by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at Meta’s ‘Fuel for India’ meeting. “I am really excited about this partnership and I think it’s a huge opportunity to [invest in] this entrepreneurial spirit and bring some of these tools around the metaverse, and training to the education system here in India,” he said.

The first phase of ‘FB for Education’ initiative was launched in June 2020, aimed at preparing students and teachers for the future of work and creating a safe online environment and learning experience. It witnessed over five lakh students show interest for digital safety and online well-being and more than 14,000 teachers apply for training in augmented reality.

The partnership will also aim to empower educators with new-age tools and skills needed to nurture the Generation Z and Generation Alpha students into responsible digital citizens.

Aligned to the National Education Policy 2020, Facebook and CBSE will collaborate on content curation and development of curriculum integrating immersive technologies, AR and virtual reality.

By integrating AR experiences into the curriculum, students will be able to collaborate more actively and create using emerging technologies of the future.

