JEE Advanced 2021 results out, Delhi’s Mridul Agarwal declared topper

Agarwal topped the JEE-Advanced exam with 96.66 per cent marks

Mridul Agarwal from the Delhi zone has topped the JEE-Advanced exams with 96.66 per cent, the results of which were announced on Friday. Agarwal scored 348 out of 360 marks in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced, which is the entrance exam for different IITs across the country.

Out of the 41,862 candidates who have qualified in JEE-Advanced this year, 6,452 are female candidates, while the rest are male.

Kavya Chopra from Delhi zone, who scored 286 out of 360, is the topper among the female candidates.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur conducted the JEE-Advanced, which is the qualifying test for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). While the JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

IIT-Kharagpur has also released the final answer key of the entrance exam. The answer key was prepared based on the objections raised by candidates on the provisional answer key.

The counselling and seat allotment results will be done by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA). The candidates would be able to fill for academic programs under JoSSA from 10 AM on October 16.

The first mock seat allocation list will be revealed on October 22, and the second list will be revealed on October 24. The first allotment result will be out on October 27.

IIT Kharagpur has started online registrations for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT), the registration for which would close on October 16, and the test would be conducted on October 18. The results for AAT will be declared on October 22.

The candidates can check their JEE-Advanced results at result.jeeadv.ac.in.

(With inputs from Agencies)