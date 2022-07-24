ISC Class 12 results released, 99.38% students pass

The ISC result 2022 is available on CISCE’s official website, cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12 result 2022 at 5 pm on Sunday (July 24). About 99.38 per cent students passed the examination; 18 students have been placed at rank one.

The ISC result 2022 is available on CISCE’s official website, cisce.org. To access the result, the student needs to enter his/her course, unique identification number (UID), index number and the captcha code. The student can print his/her report card by clicking on the print result icon at the bottom of the screen.

Schools can access the result by logging into CISCE’s career portal using the principal’s login ID and password.

In case of any error in the marksheet, the student needs to get in touch with the board authorities as soon as possible.

To pass the ISC Class 12 board exams, a student needs to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and practical exams separately. Students who failed to clear the exam can apply for rechecking on CISCE’s official website, cisce.org. The rechecking charges are ₹1,000 per subject.