IIT Madras on a roll, garners highest number of job offers, placements

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) received a total of 1,430 job offers for the 2021-22 academic year, the highest ever number of job offers received by the institute.

A total of 1,199 job offers were received from 380 companies during Phase I and II of campus placements. Students also received pre-placement offers from their summer internships, taking the total tally to 1,430. The institute had earlier recorded a high of 1,151 placement offers made during the 2018-19 academic year.

The 2021-22 academic year also recorded a high in terms of international offers made to the students. A total of 45 international offers were made from 14 companies. As many as 199 offers were made by 131 startups during both phases of the campus placements.

IIT Madras’ Department of Management Studies saw a 100 per cent placement with all 61 MBA students getting placed with reputed companies.

The average salary received for the 2021-22 academic year is ₹21.48 lakh per annum. The highest salary offered is USD 250,000 (₹1.98 crore approx.).

Of all students who had registered for the placement process, 80 per cent got placements.

“Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers,” said Prof CS Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said a statement from NDTV.