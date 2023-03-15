IIMA launches new unified portal for online learning programmes

Through the portal Online@IIMA, the institute is introducing a wide range of online certification courses

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced the launch of a new unified portal that serves as a single gateway to access all their existing and new online programmes.

The IIMA announced on Wednesday (March 15) that through this portal Online@IIMA, the institute is introducing online certification courses to help professionals get future-ready and equipped for rapid changes happening across the business landscape.

Students and professionals can now access the high-quality IIMA online learning programmes from anywhere across the globe through this portal, IIMA said in a release.

“They will have the option to choose between a wide range of synchronous or live programmes, and asynchronous or self-paced programmes, that are customised to suit their learning needs,” it said.

“The portal will offer a wide range of courses in economics, human resources, information system, leadership, finance & accounting, and data science,” the institute said.

The IIMA online learning courses are designed for a period of four to six weeks to train learners in real-world business challenges.

“Online@IIMA is a key step forward in our journey, bringing the expertise of our faculty to a larger pool of aspirants across the globe. This will not only allow for faster upskilling of the available talent pool, but also bridge the geographical barrier to high quality education,” IIMA director Bharat Bhaskar said.

IIMA will also introduce a Learning Path module in the future, which aims to give guidance to students to switch to, or upskill, in a specific discipline, according to the release.