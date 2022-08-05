Canada’s new permits let PG students work for 18 more months

Canada has also invited 2,000 candidates to apply for permanent residency in the latest Express Entry draw; Express Entry is said to be one of Canada’s most prominent immigration pathways for skilled newcomers

Canada has announced that foreign nationals whose post-graduation work permit (PGWP) expired or will expire from September 20, 2021, to December 31, 2022, will have the opportunity to work in the country for an additional 18 months by either extending their work permit or applying for a new one.

International students currently in Canada will also have the ability to work in the interim period while their permit is being extended or a new one is being issued, the Canadian government said. It added that this interim measure will be in place till May 31, 2023.

“Starting August 8, 2022, individuals with post-graduation work permits that have expired or will expire from September 20, 2021, to December 31, 2022, will receive an email indicating that they are allowed to work in the interim. This one-time measure is intended to ensure that those eligible for the additional 18-month work period can remain working or can return to the workforce while they apply for a new work permit. This interim work period will be in effect until May 31, 2023,” the Canadian government said.

On Twitter, Canadian minister for immigration, citizenship, refugees Sean Fraser said, “Today, we’re launching extensions of expired or expiring post-graduation work permits from September 20, 2021, to December 31, 2022. This includes auto-renewals for some and interim work authorizations for all, so that individuals can get back to work sooner.”

“This means nearly 100,000 international graduates can continue working or return to work in key sectors across the country, helping to address labour shortages. Canada is lucky to have a workforce strengthened by talented and hard-working international students, who enrich their communities and contribute to economic growth across our country,” he added.

Green card applicants

Also, applicants who are part of the temporary resident to permanent resident (TR to PR) pathways, and whose permanent residence application has not yet been finalised, are eligible to apply for an open work permit.

“This ensures they won’t lose their status or ability to work while they wait for their permanent residence application to be finalised,” the Canadian government said.

“Recognising that the processing of TR to PR applications will continue for some time, those applying for an open work permit can now receive one with an end-date of December 31, 2024, provided their passport is valid through that date. About 2,500 TR to PR applicants already applied for and received an open work permit through this measure that have an end date of December 31, 2022,” it added.

According to the government, immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada’s labour force growth. Roughly 75% of Canada’s population growth comes from immigration, mostly in the economic category. By 2036, immigrants will represent up to 30% of Canada’s population, compared with 20.7% in 2011.

2,000 candidates invited for PR

Meanwhile, Canada has invited 2,000 candidates to apply for permanent residency in the latest Express Entry draw held on August 3. Express Entry is one of Canada’s most prominent immigration pathways for skilled newcomers, according to a report.

Invitations were issued to candidates who had Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) scores of at least 533. There was no programme specified for this draw which means that candidates from the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) and Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP) were eligible to be invited, a CIC News report said.

The minimum CRS requirement for this draw was nine points lower than the previous draw that occurred on July 20. Additionally, 250 more candidates received invitations in this draw compared to the previous draw, when 1,750 candidates received an Invitation to Apply (ITA), it added.