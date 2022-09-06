AskIITM.com: Clear all your doubts before you take JEE, join IIT

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) alumni has created a website ‘AskIITM.com’ for IIT aspirants to raise queries on a number of aspects, ranging from placements, faculty and academics.

IIT Madras alumni would respond to the aspirants to help them better understand about the course, institute and other aspects of learning in the IIT.

The website was launched on Friday (August 26) and an event marking the launch was held in Hyderabad on Saturday, (September 3).

Students were informed about factors such as placements, internships, top ranked institutes, innovation entrepreneurship, academic flexibility and research facilities that make IIT Madras a preferred destination.

Aspirants also asked and cleared doubts on JEE Advanced, courses, and facilities. They also got to know about the virtual tour ‘Day at IIT Madras’ scheduled for September 17, where aspirants can take a virtual tour of IIT-Madras and interact with students in different departments.

IIT Madras director Prof. V Kamakoti said the course content and graduate outcomes of IIT-Madras and IIT-Bombay were similar. However, he attributed students and peer perception besides geographical location, along with culture as the deciding factors for JEE Advanced toppers while choosing the Institute.

About the website, Kamakoti said, “Aspirants go to social media to find information but there is so much information that it is confusing. The need for a credible source of information is very high.”

IIT-Madras Dean-Alumni and Corporate Relations, Dr. Mahesh Panchagnula noted that a quarter of students on the Institute’s campus belonged to Telugu states.

About 255 Telugu students were in mechanical engineering, 224 in electrical engineering, 167 computer science and 165 in civil engineering courses. A total of 1,210 students from the two Telugu states were pursuing different BTech programmes out of the total intake of 4,500, he added.

“Our alumni are best placed to answer questions about IIT Madras since they have first-hand experience of both the Institution as well as placements after graduation,” he said.

As part of the AskIITM effort, the institute’s Alumni Association has planned interaction events in Chennai, Hyderabad and Vijayawada between September 2 to 4, 2022.

Aspirants can also get their queries clarified via email and/or Whatsapp, and the new question will be visible on the site to benefit others.

“The website has been set up to make the lives of aspirants and their parents easier,” Amrutash Misra, team lead, AskIITM, said.