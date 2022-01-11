Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham opens BTech admissions for 2022

Candidates can take either the institution’s own entrance test, or any of the four other eligibility tests

Ranked A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the 5th Best Overall University in India in the 2021 National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Amrita University has announced that admissions for its engineering courses are now open.

The institution is inviting students to apply to Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s engineering programmes, said a press release. They can either take the Amrita Engineering Entrance Examination (AEEE) or one of the other four eligibility examinations — the Remote Proctored Examination (CBT or RPE), JEE Mains 2021, SAT, or Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE). For the AEEE – Engineering 2022 Centre Based Test, the university follows the JEE Mains format.

Eligibility for AEEE test

The eligibility for the AEEE test is a 12th grade certification or equivalent from a recognised board, with a minimum of 55% each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics separately, and a minimum of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics cumulatively. Candidates for admission must have been born on or after July 1, 2001.

For admissions to B.Tech. programmes at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s four campuses — in Amritapuri (Kerala), Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore — AEEE 2021 will be held online across two rounds, in February and May 2022.

To qualify for admission, eligible candidates can take any portion of the online/offline test. The same examination is carried out offline, too. The candidate has the option of selecting the examination mode. He/she would be allowed a maximum of three attempts, with the best score being used to rank them.

Amrita School of Engineering has 50% of its total seats allocated for scholarships. It has a record of 88% successful placements from international and reputed MNCs in 2021, the highest package being ₹56.95 lakh per annum, said the press release. The top recruiting companies include Microsoft, Intel and Amazon, to name a few, with an average CTC of ₹6 lakh per annum.

For more details, students can visit amrita.edu/btech.