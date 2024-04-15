IPL 2024: CSK beat MI by 20 runs; Pathirana, Dhoni foil Rohit’s unbeaten 105

Matheesha Pathirana and an ageless MS Dhoni delivered decisive blows as Chennai Super Kings outgunned Mumbai Indians by 20 runs despite Rohit Sharma making a resolute unbeaten 105 in their Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on Sunday (April 14).

After Dhoni hammered three consecutive sixes in the final over bowled by Hardik Pandya to race to 20 not out off just four balls to propel CSK to a huge 206 for four, Pathirana grabbed 4 for 28 to halt the chase of MI at 186 for six.

Rohit produced his only second IPL century and first since 2012, hitting 11 fours and five sixes during his 63-ball knock. But his magnificent effort did not get adequate support from the rest despite the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium remaining conducive for batting.

Cheers for Dhoni, boos for Pandya

Defending champion CSK’s first away win this season also marked a fourth defeat for Mumbai Indians in six matches, keeping them in the eighth spot.

CSK, on the other hand, rose to the third with eight points in their kitty.

In a game wherein the loudest cheers were reserved for Dhoni, Mumbai skipper Pandya continued to get booed intermittently. There was, though, a section of fans cheering him on at least once, like they did in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Rohit’s heroics

Unlike CSK, who got their majority of runs in the last 10 overs (136), Mumbai Indians remained in the hunt of in the initial part through Rohit’s sustained acceleration and some handy contributions from others.

Once again, Rohit set the platform for Mumbai with a sturdy 70-run stand in seven overs with Ishan Kishan, who raced to 23 off 15 balls (3x4s, 1x6s).

With MI in charge, pacer Pathirana produced a two-wicket over after the powerplay accounting for Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (0), getting him caught at third man with Mustafizur Rahman producing a juggling act at the ropes to complete the catch.

Tilak Varma aided Rohit with a 20-ball 31 laced with five fours, adding 60 off 38 balls for the third wicket, but Pathirana’s return broke their stand.

However, it was the Mumbai duo of Shardul Thakur and Tushar Deshpande tilted the game in favour of CSK, producing two tight overs which broke the back of MI’s chase.

Pandya fell for just two but consumed six balls and Tim David hammered a couple of sixes but failed to capitalise. Amid all this, Rohit remained stuck at the other end watching the game slip away despite his best effort.

Dhoni’s ballistics

Earlier. Dhoni’s ballistic 20 garnished forceful fifties by Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad as Chennai Super Kings powered to a strong 206 for four.

Dube (66 not out, 10x4, 2x6) and Gaikwad (69), who milked 90 runs off a mere 45 balls for the third wicket, gave Chennai innings steam in the initial and middle passages of the play before Dhoni mesmerized a packed Wankhede with vintage shot-making.

The former CSK skipper hammered three consecutive sixes off MI skipper Pandya (2/43) to help his side collect 26 runs off the final over.

Dhoni’s stunning knock — which had the balls sailing over long-off, wide long-on and deep square leg — also pushed Chennai past the 200-run mark, which did appear tough until that final over.

Even though he could not push beyond 69, which came off 40 balls with five sixes and as many boundaries, Gaikwad appeared in prime form.

The CSK skipper hit through the line effortlessly to clear ropes and when the MI bowlers challenged him by angling their deliveries into his body, Gaikwad improvised to find his runs without taking any unwanted risks.

Dube remained unbeaten on 66 off 38 balls, studded with 10 fours and two sixes.

Scoreboard

Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane c Pandya b Coetzee 5 Rachin Ravindra c Ishan Kishan b Gopal 21 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Mohammad Nabi b Pandya 69 Shivam Dube not out 66 Daryl Mitchell c Mohammad Nabi b Pandya 17 MS Dhoni not out 20 Extras: (LB-3, W-5) 8

Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 overs) 206

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-60, 3-150, 4-186.

Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 3-0-19-0, Gerald Coetzee 4-0-35-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-27-0, Akash Madhwal 3-0-37-0, Shreyas Gopal 1-0-9-1, Hardik Pandya 3-0-43-2, Romario Shepherd 2-0-33-0.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma not out 105 Ishan Kishan c Thakur b Pathirana 23 Suryakumar Yadav c Mustafizur Rahman b Pathirana 0 Tilak Varma c Thakur b Pathirana 31 Hardik Pandya c Jadeja b Deshpande 2 Tim David c Ravindra b Mustafizur Rahman 13 Romario Shepherd b Pathirana 1 Mohammad Nabi not out 4 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-5) 7

Total: (For 6 wkts, 20 overs) 186

Fall of wickets: 1-70, 2-70, 3-130, 4-134, 5-148, 6-157.

Bowling: Tushar Deshpande 4-0-29-1, Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-55-1, Shardul Thakur 4-0-35-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-37-0, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0-28-4.

(With agency inputs)