Enjoy Enjaami at Chennai Central: Police push for COVID safety in viral video

Railway officers masked and wearing gloves twirled to the tune of Enjoy Enjaami to raise awareness about the importance of physical distancing and masks as key COVID prevention measures

The Railway police in Tamil Nadu has discovered a unique way to spread awareness about safety measures to prevent COVID-19 in the state by making use of the popular Tamil cult song, Enjoy Enjaami.

According to a video posted by the PIB, a number of female police personnel were captured performing the music track ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ at the MGR Chennai Central Railway Station on Saturday (May 8). The officers masked and wearing gloves twirled to the music of this song to raise awareness about the importance of physical distancing and masks as key COVID prevention measures.

Last month, Kerala police too had released a video with police personnel shaking a leg to a modified version of this song. The Malayalam lyrics of the song focussed on the need for social distancing, wearing masks and other precautionary measures that should be followed by people. The video also talked about the need to get vaccinated.

Advertisement

Also read: CM Stalin seeks 500 MT oxygen allocation for Tamil Nadu

Sethu Madhavan, assistant security commissioner of the Railway Protection Force Chennai, told The Print that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were doing a lot of different awareness programmes to capture people’s attention to practise COVID-19 safety measures and had decided to use this song since it was so popular. These efforts come in the wake of TN registering 27,000 new COVID cases and 241 deaths on Saturday, a surge which prompted a total lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24.

Sung by playback singer Dhee and rapper Arivu, ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ (enjoy, my dear) struck a chord among people and gained over 19 crore views on YouTube, making it the first Tamil independent single to do so. It was produced by AR Rahman’s Majja — a platform for South Asian independent musicians.